Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 1, 2023 / 7:37 AM

Broncos agree to trade for ex-Saint coach Sean Payton

By Alex Butler
1/5
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be traded to the Denver Broncos this off-season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be traded to the Denver Broncos this off-season. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire head coach Sean Payton.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday night that the Broncos agreed to sent a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in exchange for Payton and a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Payton stepped down from his role with the Saints after the 2021 season, but was still under contract with the franchise. He spent the 2022 season as a studio analyst for Fox Sports. Payton also drew interest from the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

"It's a great football city like we had in New Orleans," Payton told NOLA.com. "It matters there. The fans are passionate about the team."

RELATED Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl

The Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett last off-season, but fired the first-year head coach in December after a 4-11 start to the season.

Payton, 59, went 152-89 in 15 seasons as coach of the Saints. He held the job for 16 years, but was suspended for the 2012 season for his role in a scheme to compensate players who injured opponents to get them knocked out of games.

Advertisement

He went 9-8 in the playoffs and won a Super Bowl in 2010. Payton's Saints won at least 10 games and clinched playoff spots in nine separate seasons. The two-time Coach of the Year also worked as quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive coordinator of the New York Giants and assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

RELATED Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs

The Broncos finished in last place in the AFC West in each of the last three seasons. They went 5-12 in 2022-23 and owned the worst offense in the NFL, in terms of points scored, and ranked 21st in yards. The Broncos owned the No. 7 defense, allowing the 12th-fewest passing yards and 10th-fewest rushing yards.

The Saints ranked inside the Top 10 for points nine times and inside the Top 10 for yards 11 times under Payton.

RELATED 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months

Latest Headlines

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl
NFL // 17 hours ago
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw just two touchdown passes in 2022, was selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday. Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr also were selected.
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
NFL // 23 hours ago
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Linebacker Germaine Pratt told reporters that he was "wrong" for screaming at teammate Joseph Ossai for the role his penalty played in the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months
NFL // 23 hours ago
49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo surgery and faces a six-month timetable for recovery this off-season.
Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A clock operator failed to stop the time late in the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which led to a highly criticized decision to replay a third down, referee Ron Torbert said.
Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are slight betting favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, according to odds listed at multiple sportsbooks Monday morning.
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
NFL // 2 days ago
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced.
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 2 days ago
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have booked their spot in Super Bowl LVII, downing the Cincinnati Bengals at home 23-20 on Sunday night in a close AFC Championship game.
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 2 days ago
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles forced three turnovers, logged three sacks and allowed just 164 yards to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game Sunday in Philadelphia and advance to Super Bowl LVII.
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
NFL // 4 days ago
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers hired coach Frank Reich, who was fired in November by the Indianapolis Colts, the Panthers announced.
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
NFL // 5 days ago
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Four NFL playoff teams remain, with the Philadelphia Eagles first set to host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC finale. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch for the AFC crown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl
49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months
49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
College basketball: Texas Tech upsets Iowa State with record 23-point rally
College basketball: Texas Tech upsets Iowa State with record 23-point rally
Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement