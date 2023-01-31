Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl

1/5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley totaled two touchdown passes and three interceptions in 2022-23. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw just two touchdown passes in 2022, was selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday. Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr also were selected. The flag football style game will be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Huntley was initially a fourth alternate for the AFC roster. He will replace Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is out due to an elbow injury. Starter Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs won't participate because his team will be preparing for Super Bowl LVII.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who also made the team as a backup, also is not expected to participate. Lawrence was added to the roster as a replacement for Mahomes. Carr also was added to the roster as a replacement for Burrow.

"Well, maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons, but I'm going back to Pro Bowl No. 4," Carr tweeted. "See you soon Vegas!"

Advertisement D-O-DOUBLE G❗️ Tune in on cbs! pic.twitter.com/x2x4mEYALs— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were initially selected as Pro Bowl alternates, but withdrew from the game.

Huntley completed 67% of his throws for 658 yards, two scores and three interceptions in six appearances this season. He went 2-2 as a regular-season starter, replacing Jackson after he sustained a knee injury.

Huntley also threw two touchdown passes in the Ravens' wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL also said that Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions will replace Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the NFC roster. Hurts also will be preparing for Super Bowl LVII.

Introducing the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. Coming to @Vegas this February. pic.twitter.com/RdJRsMBK5U— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2022

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay also will miss the Pro Bowl to Super Bowl preparations.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST Feb. 12 on Fox.