Jan. 31, 2023 / 2:08 PM

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, with just two TD passes in 2022, makes Pro Bowl

By Alex Butler
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley totaled two touchdown passes and three interceptions in 2022-23. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley totaled two touchdown passes and three interceptions in 2022-23. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw just two touchdown passes in 2022, was selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday. Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr also were selected.

The flag football style game will be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Huntley was initially a fourth alternate for the AFC roster. He will replace Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is out due to an elbow injury. Starter Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs won't participate because his team will be preparing for Super Bowl LVII.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who also made the team as a backup, also is not expected to participate. Lawrence was added to the roster as a replacement for Mahomes. Carr also was added to the roster as a replacement for Burrow.

"Well, maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons, but I'm going back to Pro Bowl No. 4," Carr tweeted. "See you soon Vegas!"

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were initially selected as Pro Bowl alternates, but withdrew from the game.

Huntley completed 67% of his throws for 658 yards, two scores and three interceptions in six appearances this season. He went 2-2 as a regular-season starter, replacing Jackson after he sustained a knee injury.

Huntley also threw two touchdown passes in the Ravens' wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL also said that Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions will replace Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the NFC roster. Hurts also will be preparing for Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay also will miss the Pro Bowl to Super Bowl preparations.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST Feb. 12 on Fox.

49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months

Latest Headlines

Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
NFL // 7 hours ago
Bengals' Pratt regrets yelling at teammate Ossai for penalty vs. Chiefs
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Linebacker Germaine Pratt told reporters that he was "wrong" for screaming at teammate Joseph Ossai for the role his penalty played in the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months
NFL // 7 hours ago
49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL in elbow, expected to miss six months
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo surgery and faces a six-month timetable for recovery this off-season.
Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs' repeat third down vs. Bengals prompted by game clock error, referee says
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A clock operator failed to stop the time late in the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which led to a highly criticized decision to replay a third down, referee Ron Torbert said.
Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles open as slight favorite vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are slight betting favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, according to odds listed at multiple sportsbooks Monday morning.
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore part ways after four seasons
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced.
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs down Bengals 23-20, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have booked their spot in Super Bowl LVII, downing the Cincinnati Bengals at home 23-20 on Sunday night in a close AFC Championship game.
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles roll over 49ers 31-7, advance to Super Bowl LVII
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles forced three turnovers, logged three sacks and allowed just 164 yards to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game Sunday in Philadelphia and advance to Super Bowl LVII.
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
NFL // 4 days ago
Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers hired coach Frank Reich, who was fired in November by the Indianapolis Colts, the Panthers announced.
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
NFL // 4 days ago
Eagles-49ers rushers, Bengals-Chiefs passers highlight AFC, NFC finales
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Four NFL playoff teams remain, with the Philadelphia Eagles first set to host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC finale. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch for the AFC crown.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards
NFL // 6 days ago
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes named MVP by writers; Bosa, Jefferson earn awards
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 2022 NFL MVP honors from one of the three organizations to vote on the annual honor, the Pro Football Writers Association of American announced Wednesday.
