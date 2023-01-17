Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 17, 2023 / 7:41 AM

Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round

By Alex Butler
1/5
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and into the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards in the 31-14 victory Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Cowboys, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, will face the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers for a chance to clinch a spot in the conference title game.

Advertisement

"I knew what this game meant," Prescott told reporters. "I knew how important it was for our side and I prepared."

The Cowboys totaled 425 yards and did not log a turnover. They also held the No. 4 Buccaneers to just 52 rushing yards and sacked quarterback Tom Brady twice.

Advertisement

"It's not the way we wanted to end it, but I give them a lot of credit," Brady said. "They played a good game and made a lot more plays than we did. It was a tough night."

Each team punted twice to start the game. Prescott then threw a 22-yard touchdown toss to tight end Dalton Schultz midway through the first quarter. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse intercepted Brady at the start of the second.

Prescott ended the resulting 15-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Cowboys pushed their lead to three scores when Prescott threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Schultz just before halftime.

Prescott threw his third touchdown pass about five minutes into the second half. The Cowboys quarterback connected with wide receiver Michael Gallup for that 2-yard score.

RELATED NFL playoffs: Bengals' Hubbard in 'right place at right time' on 98-yard TD vs. Ravens

The Buccaneers finally got on the scoreboard when Brady threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Prescott responded with his final touchdown toss, finding wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on an 18-yard connection five minutes into the fourth.

Brady threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate with about two minutes remaining, but the Buccaneers could not overcome their large deficit.

Brady completed 35 of 66 passes for 351 yards, two scores and an interception. Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage totaled two catches for 10 yards, but was carted off the field in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said he was taken to a local hospital for further examination.

Schultz caught seven passes for a game-high 95 yards and two scores for the Cowboys.

The 49ers will host the Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. That game will air on Fox. The winner will face the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles or No. 6 New York Giants in the NFC Championship game.

Advertisement

Read More

Former NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested on kidnapping charge Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round

Latest Headlines

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
NFL // 20 hours ago
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud -- a potential early first-round pick -- will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Monday on social media.
Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round
NFL // 20 hours ago
Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is among the matchups set for the divisional round of the 2023 NFL postseason, which will be held Saturday and Sunday.
NFL playoffs: Bengals' Hubbard in 'right place at right time' on 98-yard TD vs. Ravens
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL playoffs: Bengals' Hubbard in 'right place at right time' on 98-yard TD vs. Ravens
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Defensive end Sam Hubbard provided one of the best plays of the playoffs when he caught a fumble and returned it for a 98-yard score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals past the Baltimore Ravens in a wild-card game.
Damar Hamlin celebrates Bills' Wild Card win at home
NFL // 1 day ago
Damar Hamlin celebrates Bills' Wild Card win at home
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin celebrated his team's Wild Card win against the Miami Dolphins from his home in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson likely out vs. Bengals, calls knee 'unstable'
NFL // 4 days ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson likely out vs. Bengals, calls knee 'unstable'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely miss a wild-card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals as he is experiencing inflammation in his "unstable" knee, he wrote on social media.
NFL picks Atlanta to host potential Chiefs-Bills neutral-site AFC title game
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL picks Atlanta to host potential Chiefs-Bills neutral-site AFC title game
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will serve as a neutral host site if both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advance to the 2023 AFC Championship Game, the NFL announced Thursday.
Raiders QB Derek Carr says goodbye to fans, looks to join new team
NFL // 4 days ago
Raiders QB Derek Carr says goodbye to fans, looks to join new team
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said goodbye to fans, thanked teammates and coaches, and said he "looks forward" to joining a new team, in a letter he posted Thursday afternoon on social media.
Texans' John Metchie III progressing in leukemia recovery, could be ready for 2023 season, GM says
NFL // 4 days ago
Texans' John Metchie III progressing in leukemia recovery, could be ready for 2023 season, GM says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is making "amazing" progress in his recovery from leukemia and has a "chance" to be ready for the start of the 2023 off-season program, general manager Nick Caserio said.
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say
NFL // 5 days ago
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, goes home, Bills say
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has been under medical care for more than a week after an on-field cardiac arrest, was released from a Buffalo hospital and allowed to go home, the Bills announced Wednesday.
Dolphins rule out QB Tua Tagovailoa for playoff opener vs. Bills
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins rule out QB Tua Tagovailoa for playoff opener vs. Bills
MIAMI, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL concussion protocol and will not play in a wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested on kidnapping charge
Former NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested on kidnapping charge
Tennis ball boy takes Rafael Nadal's racket in odd Australian Open exchange
Tennis ball boy takes Rafael Nadal's racket in odd Australian Open exchange
NFL playoffs: Bengals' Hubbard in 'right place at right time' on 98-yard TD vs. Ravens
NFL playoffs: Bengals' Hubbard in 'right place at right time' on 98-yard TD vs. Ravens
Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round
Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios 'devastated' to withdraw from 2023 Australian Open
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios 'devastated' to withdraw from 2023 Australian Open
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement