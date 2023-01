Former NFL defensive tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested on a charge of kidnapping in Jackson, Miss. File Photo by View Apart/Shutterstock

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL defensive tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested on a charge of kidnapping in Jackson, Miss. The 35-year-old from Buckatunna, Miss., is accused of kidnapping an unidentified male in Laurel, Miss., with the help of 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, Calif. He was arrested on Thursday and remained in jail Monday with no bail set. Advertisement

Powe and Bates were arrested while at a Chase Bank in Ridgeland, according to the Ridgeland Police Department and WLBT-TV in Jackson. Bates is also charged with kidnapping.

The victim was able to contact police in Ridgeland and is safe, Police Chief Brian Myers said. He told police he was forced to withdraw money by his captors.

Powe was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 draft out of Ole Miss. He played sparingly for the Chiefs over the course of three seasons before joining the Houston Texans for his final NFL season in 2014.

During his time at Ole Miss he was named to the All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010.