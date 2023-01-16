Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round

1/5

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild-card round of the playoffs Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is among the matchups set for the divisional round of the 2023 NFL postseason, which will be held Saturday and Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the No. 4 seed in the NFC, will host the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys in the final wild-card round game Monday in Tampa, Fla. The winner of that matchup will meet the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Advertisement

The 49ers started the wild-card round with a 41-23 win over the No. 7 Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif. They will host the Cowboys or Buccaneers in the final divisional-round game at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Levi's Stadium for a chance to advance to the NFC title game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, the No. 4 seed in the AFC, rallied from a 27-point deficit to beat the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round. They will move on to battle the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the first divisional-round game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.

"Hopefully we play a little bit better next week," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters Saturday. "The defense, hopefully they play just like they did [against the Chargers]. They did a great job. ... We found a way, but it's probably not a good formula moving forward."

The New York Giants, the No. 6 seed in the AFC, upset the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round. They will meet the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles -- the top seed -- at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia.

The No. 3 Bengals will meet the No. 2 Bills in an AFC divisional-round matchup at 3 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals and Bills each earned narrow victories in the wild-card round. The Bengals slipped by the No. 6 Baltimore Ravens 24-27 on Sunday in Cincinnati. The Bills edged the No. 6 Miami Dolphins 34-31 on Sunday in Orchard Park.

The Bengals and Bills will meet for the first time since Jan. 2, when their game was stopped and canceled due to safety Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse. The matchup will air on CBS.

"They are a really good team with a great quarterback and a great defense," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "It will be a challenge.

"I think that now everyone got the news that [Hamlin] is doing better and is back with the team, it makes us all feel a lot better about playing football."

Jaguars-Chiefs will air on NBC. Giants-Eagles and 49ers-Buccaneers/Cowboys will air on Fox.

The two winners from this weekend's NFC games will advance to the NFC title game and play for a spot in Super Bowl LVII. The two winners of the AFC divisional-round games will meet for the AFC title.

The conference championship games will air Jan. 29. Super Bowl LVII will be Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

NFL playoff schedule

Monday

NFC wild-card: Cowboys at Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. on ABC and ESPN

Saturday

AFC divisional: Jaguars at Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. on NBC

NFC divisional: Giants at Eagles at 8:15 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

AFC divisional: Bengals at Bills at 3 p.m. on CBS

NFC divisional: Cowboys/Buccaneers at 49ers at 6:30 p.m. on Fox

Jan. 29

NFC Championship at 3 p.m. on Fox

AFC Championship at 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Feb. 12

Super Bowl LVII at 6:30 p.m. on Fox