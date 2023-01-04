Trending
NFL
Jan. 4, 2023 / 7:30 AM

Panthers speak to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head coach job

By Alex Butler
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said he "thinks" he will stay in that role, despite recent talks with the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0a6bf78971053240dfb15bb4b1e65fc2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh recently conversed about the NFL franchise's head coaching vacancy, despite Harbaugh's current contract with the Wolverines, which runs through 2026.

Sources told ESPN, Fox Sports Charlotte and The Athletic about the development Tuesday night. Harbaugh also interviewed last off-season with the Minnesota Vikings, but was not offered that job.

Harbaugh also told Fox Sports Charlotte that "no one knows the future," but he "thinks" he will be coaching at Michigan in 2023-24.

The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule in October after a 1-4 start this season. Rhule led the NFC South franchise to a 11-27 record over the past three seasons.

Steve Wilks, who served as Panthers secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator earlier this season, is the current interim head coach. Wilks owns a 5-6 record in that role in 2022. He led the Arizona Cardinals to a 3-13 record in 2018, his only other season as an NFL head coach.

Harbaugh, who played quarterback in the NFL for 14 years, started his collegiate coaching career in 1994 as an assistant at Western Kentucky. He held that role through 2021 and became quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2002. Harbaugh left that role in 2004 to serve as the head coach at San Diego. He left that school in 2007 to take over as coach at Stanford.

Harbaugh left Stanford after the 2010 season to become coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He led the team to a 44-19-1 record over four seasons. He also led the 49ers to the playoffs three times, including a 2013 Super Bowl appearance.

Harbaugh returned to the college sidelines in 2015 to coach at Michigan, his alma mater. He led the Wolverines to a 74-25 record over his first eight seasons. The Wolverines went 13-1 this season and made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, but did not advance to the finale.

Michigan signed Harbaugh to a new 5-year contract last February. That pact includes a $3 million buyout.

The Panthers (6-10) will face the New Orleans Saints (7-9) in their season finale at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in New Orleans.

