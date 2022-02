Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, shown Nov. 30, 2019, led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 this past season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a new five-year contract with the Wolverines that runs through the 2026 season, the school announced Wednesday. The deal gives Harbaugh a one-year extension with new terms from the deal that he signed in January 2021. Terms of the new deal weren't disclosed. Advertisement

"I love Michigan football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community," Harbaugh said in a statement. "My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team.

"I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!"

The agreement comes exactly two weeks after Harbaugh's Feb. 2 head-coaching interview with the Minnesota Vikings on national signing day. After the Vikings declined to extend an offer to Harbaugh, the former San Francisco 49ers head coach returned to Michigan.

This past season, Harbaugh guided the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004. Michigan also made its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

