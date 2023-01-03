Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, which was stopped in the first quarter and postponed after safety Damar Hamlin sustained an on-field cardiac arrest, will not resume this week, the NFL announced Tuesday.
Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the game Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Bills and Bengals players were emotional as they watched the second-year safety receive CPR after his heart stopped. He was then loaded into an ambulance on the field.