Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, which was stopped in the first quarter and postponed after safety Damar Hamlin sustained an on-field cardiac arrest, will not resume this week, the NFL announced Tuesday. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the game Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Bills and Bengals players were emotional as they watched the second-year safety receive CPR after his heart stopped. He was then loaded into an ambulance on the field. Advertisement

The Bills said Tuesday afternoon that Hamlin spent the night in intensive care and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association," the NFL said Tuesday in a news release.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week."

The NFL also said that no decision has been made about a later date to resume the game. The league also did not make any changes to its Week 18 schedule, which will start when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Bengals are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati. The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.