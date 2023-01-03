Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 3, 2023 / 3:07 PM

Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week after Damar Hamlin's critical injury

By Alex Butler
1/5
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dba7769ea965502049f15612948a1e30/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game, which was stopped in the first quarter and postponed after safety Damar Hamlin sustained an on-field cardiac arrest, will not resume this week, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the game Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Bills and Bengals players were emotional as they watched the second-year safety receive CPR after his heart stopped. He was then loaded into an ambulance on the field.

Advertisement

The Bills said Tuesday afternoon that Hamlin spent the night in intensive care and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association," the NFL said Tuesday in a news release.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week."

The NFL also said that no decision has been made about a later date to resume the game. The league also did not make any changes to its Week 18 schedule, which will start when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The Bengals are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati. The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football

| License Photo

Read More

Damar Hamlin's immediate care, youth, fitness may pull him through cardiac arrest Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on Monday Night Football

Latest Headlines

Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be
NFL // 31 minutes ago
Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest reminds players of NFL risks, while league-associated mental health experts caution that the trauma could extend well beyond those involved in the collision Monday.Whate
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
NFL // 6 hours ago
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- NFL fans and players surged donations to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity, as teammates and members of the Cincinnati Bengals kept vigil at the hospital where Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday.
First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97
NFL // 22 hours ago
First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Art McNally, the first NFL official to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the "Father of Instant Replay" died at 97 years old on Sunday
Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest
NFL // 23 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons on Monday announced the release of practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson following an alleged altercation with police that led to his arrest on Christmas Eve.
Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
NFL // 2 days ago
Police: Atlanta Falcons player arrested after altercation with officer
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Police said an early Saturday traffic stop involving Cameron Batson, a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, included a fight and a foot chase with an officer firing a gun.
Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
NFL // 5 days ago
Raiders QB Derek Carr benched, will step away from team
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will bench quarterback Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham in Week 17, coach Josh McDaniels announced.
Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins 'lean on' doctors as NFL, union review Tua Tagovailoa's second concussion
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins will lean on medical advice and evaluate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa daily after his second concussion of 2022, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL overturns suspensions for Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The NFL overturned the recent suspensions for Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi and Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, the league announced.
College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman
NFL // 6 days ago
College football: NFL legend Ed Reed hired to coach Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed will be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University, the Daytona Beach, Fla., school announced.
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
NFL // 6 days ago
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among a small group of candidates who lead the race for 2022 NFL MVP honors with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest
Atlanta Falcons release WR Cameron Batson after Christmas Eve arrest
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points vs. Bulls
Tennis, women's sports pioneer Martina Navratilova diagnosed with cancer
Tennis, women's sports pioneer Martina Navratilova diagnosed with cancer
First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97
First Hall of Fame NFL official Art McNally dies at 97
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement