Players say Damar Hamlin crisis reinforces how risky football can be

1/5

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) spent the night in intensive care and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest reminds players of NFL risks, while league-associated mental health experts caution that the trauma could extend well beyond those involved in the collision Monday night. Hamlin, 24, was the focal point of one of the rarest scenes in recent NFL memory, collapsing Monday on the Paycor Stadium field and prompting that he be resuscitatied. Advertisement

The Bills said Tuesday afternoon that the safety spent the night in intensive care and remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Nicole Christian-Braithwaite, a medical advisory board member at Hall of Fame Health, said Hamlin's first-quarter collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was a "traumatic event" for everyone involved in Cincinnati.

That group includes Hamlin, Higgins, their teammates, current and former NFL players and even TV viewers.

Advertisement

"I think the important thing to emphasize is that this wasn't just an injury," Christian-Braithwaite, a psychiatrist, told UPI on Tuesday afternoon.

"This was a significant traumatic event, where these players witnessed -- for nine minutes -- their brother, friend or colleague going through a medical emergency. Recognize that everyone responds to trauma differently, and whatever their response is, is normal to an abnormal, overwhelming event."

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I'm praying that you pull through bro. Love — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023

Christian-Braithwaite and her colleagues at the Pro Football Hall of Fame-created healthcare resource provide education and support to current and former NFL players and their families on mental health concerns they may face.

She said those closest to a traumatic event obviously are the most impacted, but others may experience mood swings, anger, irritability, guilt frustration and physical changes such aslack of appetite or sleep.

Even former players could suffer nightmares and reactions similar to those who experienced the first-hand trauma. Christian-Braithwaite said.

The NFL announced Tuesday that psychologist Nyaka NiiLampti, the league's vice president of wellness and clinical services, sent each team information about mental health and support services.

Advertisement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who was rushed to the hospital after a game in 2007 due to a complications from a sickle-cell trait, said he saw severe emotional reactions to his plight from those close to him.

"I watched my teammates, for days, come to my hospital bed and just cry," Clark, an NFL analyst, said Monday on ESPN. "I had them call me and tell me that they didn't think I was gonna make it. And now this team has to deal with that, and they have no answers.

"And so, the next time that we get upset at our favorite fantasy player, or we're upset that the guy on our team doesn't make the play, and we're saying he's worthless and we're saying 'you get to make all this money,' we should remember that these guys are putting their lives on the line to live this dream."

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 Advertisement

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod told CNN on Tuesday that players "understand" the risk associated with playing in the NFL, but injuries remain their "deepest fear."

"For us, the dream is real," McLeod said. "Even though we understand the dream comes with great sacrifice, we never want that sacrifice to be paid from the expense of anyone's life.

"As players, injuries are always our deepest fear. ... But often, we tend to try to remove any of those thoughts the moment we hit the field. We've become very numb to it, unfortunately."

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, said Tuesday that its "unfortunate" that players and fans had to witness Hamlin's medical emergency and that players sometimes underestimate the worst that can happen as a result of the violent game.

"As players, we come to grips that the injury rate in the NFL is 100%," Burleson said on TV. You will get injured. It's inevitable. What we struggle to wrestle with is that it could be worse. Oftentimes, we avoid it.

"I've had broken bones, torn ligaments, I've done it all. I've hurt everything on my body. ... But your worst nightmare is what you saw last night."

Advertisement

Former NHL defenseman Chris Pronger, who collapsed during a 1998 game after he was hit in the chest with the puck, tweeted support Tuesday morning for Hamlin. Pronger was unconscious for 20 seconds during that game and then hospitalized. He returned to the ice four days later.

"Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that I was fortunate to have with my incident," Pronger tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar, his family, teammates and the greater NFL community during this incredibly scary time."

Hamlin's family said Tuesday they were "deeply moved" by the flood of support they've received amid the crisis. Some of that support came in the way of donations to the Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive.

The fundraiser organized by Hamlin started with a goal of $2,500, but has raised more than $4.3 million.

The NFL announced Tuesday afternoon that the Bills-Bengals game, which was stopped with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter will not resume this week.

"Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown," Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. "Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.

Advertisement

"As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other."