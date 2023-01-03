Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- NFL fans and players surged donations to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity, as teammates and members of the Cincinnati Bengals kept vigil at the hospital where Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday. The 24-year-old was hit in the chest during a first-quarter tackle attempt against the Bengals during the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. He got back to his feet, but then collapsed to the ground. Advertisement

The Bills said Tuesday morning that Hamlin's heart had stopped, but was restored by first-responders while he was on the field at Paycor Stadium. He remained sedated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where dozen of fans traveled to show their support for Hamlin, who was in his second season in the NFL.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing agent, said Monday night that the Bills safety slept with a breathing tube and his vitals were "back to normal."

Advertisement Praying hard.. please be okay man. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, a fundraiser organized by Hamlin, started with a goal of $2,500, but continues to receive a surge of donations and was up to more than $3.3 million on Tuesday. Some of the donations came from fellow athletes, including San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Bills and Bengals players and coaches were among the visitors late Monday and early Tuesday at UC Medical Center. The NFL announced early Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game is postponed indefinitely. The Bills team plane left Cincinnati on Monday night.

The support, prayers, and love continue to shine❤️ Starting with Paycor Stadium the ENTIRE city of Cincinnati is lit up blue and red, a tribute to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills. @wlwt pic.twitter.com/pSUDdoWs5n— Danielle Dindak (@danielledindak) January 3, 2023

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart unexpectedly stops pumping, typical as a result of an electrical disturbance. The American Heart Association states that there are more than 356,000 cases per year -- outside a hospital -- in the United States, which are often fatal if appropriate steps aren't taken for immediate care.

Medical personnel attended Hamlin for more than 10 minutes, administering CPR and oxygen.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes is the only known player to die on the field during an NFL game. Hughes sustained a heart attack, brought on by an undiagnosed heart disease, and died Oct. 24, 1971, at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. He was 28.

Hamlin entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The McKees Rocks, Pa., native went to Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh before he joined the Bills.

Hamlin spoke to GoLongTD.com in 2021 about the odds he overcame to get to the NFL. At 12, he watched his dad get sentenced to prison for intent to sell drugs. He also said he had several friends die due to various acts of violence while growing up in McKees Rocks, which has one of the highest crime rates in the United States.

He faced more adversity at Pittsburgh, with various injuries keeping him off the field early on and impacting his mental health.

"Damar Hamlin is the best of us," Pitt Football tweeted Monday night. "We love you, 3. Praying for you."

The Bills, who trailed 7-3 before the game stopped and was postponed, were scheduled to host the New England Patriots in their final regular-season game at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.