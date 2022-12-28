Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors

1/5

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a pass against the New England Patriots on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among a small group of candidates who lead the race for 2022 NFL MVP honors with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen -- the preseason favorite -- also is among the five players oddsmakers consider finalists for the honor. Advertisement

The 2022 NFL MVP Award will be announced Feb. 9 at the NFL Honors in Phoenix. MVP voters decide the award winner before the playoffs, which means postseason success will not be a factor in the decision.

The top candidates for the honor can sway those voters with two more pristine performances to end their respective regular-season campaigns.

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, is the favorite to claim the honor again after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 12-3 start.

The Chiefs quarterback completed a career-high 66.9% of his throws for a league-best 4,720 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 16 weeks. He also was named the AFC's starting quarterback for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

The Chiefs have the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They will host the Denver Broncos in Week 17. They will face the Las Vegas Raiders in their season finale Jan. 8 in Las Vegas.

Joe Burrow

Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) own the AFC's longest active winning streak at seven games, including a victory over Mahomes' Chiefs. The Bengals hold the No. 3 spot in the AFC, but could move up in the standings if they continue their surge.

Burrow completed 69% of his throws for 4,260 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 15 starts. He trails only Mahomes in passing yards and touchdown tosses.

The Bengals quarterback will face off with Josh Allen's Bills on Monday in Cincinnati. The Bengals will end the season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 8 at Paycor Stadium.

Josh Allen

Allen's Bills are on a six-game winning streak and hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills quarterback completed 63.4% of his throws for 4,029 yards, 32 scores and 13 interceptions in 15 starts this season. He also ran for 746 yards and seven scores on 115 carries.

Allen ranks 6th in passing yards and 3rd in passing touchdowns.

He will get a chance to pass Burrow in the MVP race when the Bills (12-3) face the Bengals. The Bills will host the New England Patriots in their season finale Jan. 8 in Orchard Park. N.Y.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to an 8-0 start to the season. The third-year quarterback completed a career-high 67.3% of his throws for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 14 starts.

Hurts, who missed Week 16 due to a shoulder injury, also ran for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns this season en route to a starting spot for the NFC Pro Bowl team. His playing status also is in doubt in Week 17, when the Eagles host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Eagles (13-2) will host the New York Giants on Jan. 8 in their season finale. They hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Hurts most likely needs to return to the field in the regular season to capture the MVP Award.

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is the only non-quarterback oddsmakers list inside the Top 5 for MVP odds. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver leads the NFL with 123 catches and 1,756 receiving yards. He also scored nine touchdowns through 15 games.

Jefferson already broke Randy Moss' franchise record for single-season receiving yards. On Sunday, he also broke Cris Carter's franchise record for catches in a single season.

The Vikings star is averaging a league-high 117.1 receiving yards per game. He needs just 209 yards to break Calvin Johnson's NFL single-season record for receiving yards (1,964).

He is 26 catches away from tying Michael Thomas' single-season receptions record.

Despite his record-breaking season, Jefferson faces an uphill battle to claim MVP honors. Fifth of the last 16 MVP winners were quarterbacks, including each of the last nine honorees.

No wide receiver has ever earned MVP honors.

The Vikings (12-3), who hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC, will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. The NFC North champions will battle the Chicago Bears in Week 18.