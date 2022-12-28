Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 28, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow among those eyed for NFL's MVP honors

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a pass against the New England Patriots on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0d7860cad6b32e8834caabd03246647a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a pass against the New England Patriots on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among a small group of candidates who lead the race for 2022 NFL MVP honors with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen -- the preseason favorite -- also is among the five players oddsmakers consider finalists for the honor.

Advertisement

The 2022 NFL MVP Award will be announced Feb. 9 at the NFL Honors in Phoenix. MVP voters decide the award winner before the playoffs, which means postseason success will not be a factor in the decision.

The top candidates for the honor can sway those voters with two more pristine performances to end their respective regular-season campaigns.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, is the favorite to claim the honor again after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 12-3 start.

The Chiefs quarterback completed a career-high 66.9% of his throws for a league-best 4,720 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 16 weeks. He also was named the AFC's starting quarterback for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

The Chiefs have the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They will host the Denver Broncos in Week 17. They will face the Las Vegas Raiders in their season finale Jan. 8 in Las Vegas.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday in Cincinnati. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Joe Burrow

Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) own the AFC's longest active winning streak at seven games, including a victory over Mahomes' Chiefs. The Bengals hold the No. 3 spot in the AFC, but could move up in the standings if they continue their surge.

RELATED NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023

Burrow completed 69% of his throws for 4,260 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 15 starts. He trails only Mahomes in passing yards and touchdown tosses.

The Bengals quarterback will face off with Josh Allen's Bills on Monday in Cincinnati. The Bengals will end the season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 8 at Paycor Stadium.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs in for a fourth quarter touchdown against against the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Advertisement

Josh Allen

Allen's Bills are on a six-game winning streak and hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills quarterback completed 63.4% of his throws for 4,029 yards, 32 scores and 13 interceptions in 15 starts this season. He also ran for 746 yards and seven scores on 115 carries.

Allen ranks 6th in passing yards and 3rd in passing touchdowns.

He will get a chance to pass Burrow in the MVP race when the Bills (12-3) face the Bengals. The Bills will host the New England Patriots in their season finale Jan. 8 in Orchard Park. N.Y.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (R) missed Week 16 due to a shoulder injury and likely needs to return over the final two weeks of the season to boost his MVP candidacy. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Jalen Hurts

Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to an 8-0 start to the season. The third-year quarterback completed a career-high 67.3% of his throws for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 14 starts.

Hurts, who missed Week 16 due to a shoulder injury, also ran for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns this season en route to a starting spot for the NFC Pro Bowl team. His playing status also is in doubt in Week 17, when the Eagles host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The Eagles (13-2) will host the New York Giants on Jan. 8 in their season finale. They hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Hurts most likely needs to return to the field in the regular season to capture the MVP Award.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on track to break the NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is the only non-quarterback oddsmakers list inside the Top 5 for MVP odds. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver leads the NFL with 123 catches and 1,756 receiving yards. He also scored nine touchdowns through 15 games.

Jefferson already broke Randy Moss' franchise record for single-season receiving yards. On Sunday, he also broke Cris Carter's franchise record for catches in a single season.

The Vikings star is averaging a league-high 117.1 receiving yards per game. He needs just 209 yards to break Calvin Johnson's NFL single-season record for receiving yards (1,964).

Jefferson had surpassed Randy Moss' team record of 1,632 receiving yards. Jefferson also broke Cris Carter's record of 122 catches in a season, having totaled 123. With two games remaining, Jefferson is now 209 yards away from breaking Calvin Johnson's NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards in a season.

Advertisement

He is 26 catches away from tying Michael Thomas' single-season receptions record.

Despite his record-breaking season, Jefferson faces an uphill battle to claim MVP honors. Fifth of the last 16 MVP winners were quarterbacks, including each of the last nine honorees.

No wide receiver has ever earned MVP honors.

The Vikings (12-3), who hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC, will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. The NFC North champions will battle the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

Read More

Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys

Latest Headlines

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
NFL // 15 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will retire after the 2022 season, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
NFL // 18 hours ago
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is preparing as though he will start in Week 17 after starter Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
NFL // 21 hours ago
Hungry defense leads Chargers past Colts to clinch playoff berth
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers defenders totaled seven sacks and logged three turnovers to fuel a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL's Week 16 finale. The win also clinched the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018.
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
NFL // 22 hours ago
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry, the team announced.
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Justin Fields are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start quarterbacks for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth and Jordan Akins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 16. tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
NFL // 5 days ago
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 because of a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Backup Gardner Minshew will likely start against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
NFL // 5 days ago
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.
Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed
NFL // 5 days ago
Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An NFL-best eight players from the Philadelphia Eagles claimed spots for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the league announced. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who won a fan vote, was not selected for the final AFC roster.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he'll retire after 2022 season
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two others
Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game
Buffalo blizzard postpones Blue Jackets-Sabres hockey game
Nets' Durant, Irving power win over Cavaliers, extend NBA-best win streak
Nets' Durant, Irving power win over Cavaliers, extend NBA-best win streak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement