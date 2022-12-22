Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 22, 2022 / 11:22 AM

NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023

By Alex Butler
1/5
Sports fans will be able to watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other football stars with NFL Sunday Ticket next year on YouTube platforms. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1b00bb0022b9858183c9ecaef0ce9cc1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sports fans will be able to watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other football stars with NFL Sunday Ticket next year on YouTube platforms. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning.

Sources told CNBC and the Wall Street Journal that the deal is worth about $2 billion annually.

Advertisement

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

"For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

RELATED Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed

NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch their favorite teams from any U.S. city, will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and as a standalone, a-la-carte option on YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket, which launched in 1994, had been distributed on DirectTV since its inception. The NFL and YouTube said they will "work together" to determine additional ways to distribute the service at commercial establishments, including bars and restaurants.

Advertisement

The NFL also extended its agreement to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers.

RELATED Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer

"As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fans," New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in the news release.

"This partnership will grow our game for future generations and allow them to follow their favorite sport."

This week in the National Football League

Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) is tackled after running in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars take on the Cowboys at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on December 18, 2022. The Jaguars defeated the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16

Latest Headlines

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
NFL // 5 minutes ago
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 because of a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Backup Gardner Minshew will likely start against the Dallas Cowboys.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
NFL // 1 hour ago
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.
Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed
NFL // 4 hours ago
Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An NFL-best eight players from the Philadelphia Eagles claimed spots for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the league announced. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who won a fan vote, was not selected for the final AFC roster.
Indianapolis Colts to start quarterback Nick Foles, bench Matt Ryan
NFL // 22 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts to start quarterback Nick Foles, bench Matt Ryan
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will bench Matt Ryan and start veteran quarterback Nick Foles in Week 16, coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- James Conner and Rhamondre Stevenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 16 of the fantasy football season. Austin Ekeler tops his Top 30 weekly rankings.
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith and DK Metcalf are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
NFL // 1 day ago
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris, who made the "Immaculate Reception" and remains the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leading rusher, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Rams' Matthew Stafford ends retirement speculation, plans to return in 2023
NFL // 2 days ago
Rams' Matthew Stafford ends retirement speculation, plans to return in 2023
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is out for the season with a spinal cord contusion, doesn't plan to retire and expects to return in 2023, he said Tuesday on a podcast hosted by his wife, Kelly.
Fantasy football: Okonkwo, Wilson, Purdy lead add-drops for Week 16
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Okonkwo, Wilson, Purdy lead add-drops for Week 16
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Brock Purdy and Zach Wilson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 16 of the 2022 season.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15
NFL // 3 days ago
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy were among the notable players injured in Week 15 of the NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
Russia hurdler Natalya Antyukh to lose 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping
Russia hurdler Natalya Antyukh to lose 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Star CB Travis Hunter to follow coach Deion Sanders to Colorado
Star CB Travis Hunter to follow coach Deion Sanders to Colorado
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement