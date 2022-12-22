NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023

1/5

Sports fans will be able to watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other football stars with NFL Sunday Ticket next year on YouTube platforms. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning. Sources told CNBC and the Wall Street Journal that the deal is worth about $2 billion annually. Advertisement

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

"For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch their favorite teams from any U.S. city, will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and as a standalone, a-la-carte option on YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket, which launched in 1994, had been distributed on DirectTV since its inception. The NFL and YouTube said they will "work together" to determine additional ways to distribute the service at commercial establishments, including bars and restaurants.

The NFL also extended its agreement to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers.

"As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fans," New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in the news release.

"This partnership will grow our game for future generations and allow them to follow their favorite sport."

