Dolphins' Bridgewater prepares to start as QB; Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (pictured) will get the majority of practice repetitions this week as Tua Tagovailoa attempts to clear the concussion protocol. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is preparing as though he will start in Week 17 after starter Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. McDaniel announced Monday that Tagovailoa entered the protocol, and it is "too soon" to tell if Tagovailoa will play in Week 17. Advertisement

At this point, "You just know that someone goes into the protocol and you have to be ready to really do whatever with that," McDaniel said,. "I know Teddy will prepare as though he's starting, and we'll see as the week goes."

Tagovailoa completed 16 of 25 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

He also threw a season-high three interceptions and lost a fumble, but never left the game due to injury. McDaniel said Tagovailoa told team doctors Monday that he had concussion symptoms.

Tagovailoa sustained a concussion and was placed in the protocol earlier this season, which led to a brief hospitalization, two-game absence and changes to the NFL's evaluation system and return-to-play guidelines for players who display concussion symptoms.

Tagovailoa appeared to slam his head on the ground after a second-quarter throw against the Packers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. He stepped back in the pocket, and then eased forward to avoid the Packers pass rush.

He then fought off a sack by Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare and released a pass just before he was pulled to the ground.

Tagovailoa fell onto his back, his neck whipped back and the back of his helmet hit the grass.

McDaniel said he wasn't "totally sure" if that play resulted in Tagovailoa's latest placement in the protocol.

"As far as the game was concerned, no one recognized anything with regard to any sort of hit," McDaniel said. "I can't really tell you exactly what it was. I'm not totally positive on that, but it was something that he met with the doctors [Monday] and discussed some symptoms.

"Then from there on, that's between Tua and the doctors, and we'll move forward as information is projected toward us."

McDaniel said Bridgewater will get the majority of the practice repetitions Wednesday and Thursday amid Tagovailoa's absence.

The Dolphins (8-7) hold the No. 7 spot in the AFC standings, the final playoff seed for the conference. They will face the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Dolphins will host the New York Jets in their season finale Jan. 8 in Miami Gardens.

Miami can clinch a playoff berth with wins in their final two games.

Other Dolphins clinching scenarios include: a win over the Patriots and a Jets loss in Week 17; a win over the Patriots, a Jets Week 17 win and a loss to the Jets in Week 18; a loss to the Patriots, a win over the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18; or a loss to the Patriots, a win over the Jets and a Patriots Week 18 win over the Bills.

Tagovailoa's presence in the concussion protocol complicates all of those scenarios. The third-year quarterback entered Sunday with an 8-4 record as a starter, 24 touchdown passes and just five interceptions on the season.

He remains the top-rated quarterback in the league, despite uncharacteristic decision-making, which led to a trio of interceptions in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss.

Bridgewater completed 61.7% of his throws for 522 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in four appearances this season, including one start.

The respective Patriots and Jets defenses allowed the eighth- and third-fewest points per game in the NFL through 16 weeks of the 2022 season.

"I just want guys to really be done right by the information we have, the science and all the medical expertise that we rely on," McDaniel said of Tagovailoa. "I care very deeply about each and every player.

"I take that seriously, so I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard. That's first and foremost, and then whatever the circumstances are after, you deal with after. It's about the human being and making sure he's squared away."

The Dolphins and Patriots will face off at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Gillette Stadium.