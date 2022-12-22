Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys

1/5

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sustained a sprained shoulder in Week 15. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 due to a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Thursday. Backup Gardner Minshew will most likely start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts sprained his right shoulder in the Eagles' 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. He was listed as a nonparticipant at practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Advertisement

"Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go," Sirianni said Thursday.

"At the end of the day, he isn't going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I've ever been around."

RELATED NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023

Hurts completed 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards and two interceptions, but also ran for 61 yards and three scores in the Eagles' win over the Bears. He sustained the shoulder injury in the third quarter.

Hurts completed 67.3% of his throws for 3,472 yards, 22 scores and five interceptions in 14 starts this season. He also ran for 747 yards and 13 scores.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Hurts was announced as the NFC's starting quarterback for the 2023 Pro Bowl. Eagles players claimed an NFL-high eight Pro Bowl roster spots.

RELATED Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer

Minshew completed 2 of 4 passes for 34 yards in three appearances this season. The four-year veteran completed 63.2% of his throws for 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 30 career appearances.

"Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said of Minshew. "Garner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team.

"He had a great practice yesterday. ... He is ready to go."

The Cowboys (10-4) will host the Eagles (13-1) at 4:25 p.m. EST Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Eagles won their first meeting of the season 26-17 on Oct. 16 in Philadelphia.

The Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with one more win.

This week in the National Football League