Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 22, 2022 / 12:03 PM

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys

By Alex Butler
1/5
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sustained a sprained shoulder in Week 15. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cce3c47d02eaae793bc7d71c9f3bf371/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sustained a sprained shoulder in Week 15. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 due to a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Thursday. Backup Gardner Minshew will most likely start against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts sprained his right shoulder in the Eagles' 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. He was listed as a nonparticipant at practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go," Sirianni said Thursday.

"At the end of the day, he isn't going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I've ever been around."

RELATED NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023

Hurts completed 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards and two interceptions, but also ran for 61 yards and three scores in the Eagles' win over the Bears. He sustained the shoulder injury in the third quarter.

Hurts completed 67.3% of his throws for 3,472 yards, 22 scores and five interceptions in 14 starts this season. He also ran for 747 yards and 13 scores.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Hurts was announced as the NFC's starting quarterback for the 2023 Pro Bowl. Eagles players claimed an NFL-high eight Pro Bowl roster spots.

RELATED Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer

Minshew completed 2 of 4 passes for 34 yards in three appearances this season. The four-year veteran completed 63.2% of his throws for 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 30 career appearances.

"Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said of Minshew. "Garner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team.

"He had a great practice yesterday. ... He is ready to go."

RELATED Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed

The Cowboys (10-4) will host the Eagles (13-1) at 4:25 p.m. EST Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Eagles won their first meeting of the season 26-17 on Oct. 16 in Philadelphia.

The Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with one more win.

This week in the National Football League

Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) is tackled after running in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars take on the Cowboys at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on December 18, 2022. The Jaguars defeated the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
NFL // 41 minutes ago
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
NFL // 1 hour ago
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.
Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed
NFL // 4 hours ago
Eagles lead NFL with 8 Pro Bowl selections; Tua Tagovailoa snubbed
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An NFL-best eight players from the Philadelphia Eagles claimed spots for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the league announced. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who won a fan vote, was not selected for the final AFC roster.
Indianapolis Colts to start quarterback Nick Foles, bench Matt Ryan
NFL // 22 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts to start quarterback Nick Foles, bench Matt Ryan
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will bench Matt Ryan and start veteran quarterback Nick Foles in Week 16, coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- James Conner and Rhamondre Stevenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 16 of the fantasy football season. Austin Ekeler tops his Top 30 weekly rankings.
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- DeVonta Smith and DK Metcalf are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
NFL // 1 day ago
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris, who made the "Immaculate Reception" and remains the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leading rusher, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Rams' Matthew Stafford ends retirement speculation, plans to return in 2023
NFL // 2 days ago
Rams' Matthew Stafford ends retirement speculation, plans to return in 2023
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is out for the season with a spinal cord contusion, doesn't plan to retire and expects to return in 2023, he said Tuesday on a podcast hosted by his wife, Kelly.
Fantasy football: Okonkwo, Wilson, Purdy lead add-drops for Week 16
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Okonkwo, Wilson, Purdy lead add-drops for Week 16
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Brock Purdy and Zach Wilson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 16 of the 2022 season.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15
NFL // 3 days ago
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy were among the notable players injured in Week 15 of the NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 16
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
Fantasy football: Smith, Metcalf among must-start wide receivers for Week 16
Russia hurdler Natalya Antyukh to lose 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping
Russia hurdler Natalya Antyukh to lose 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement