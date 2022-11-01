Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and the son of ex-head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 38.

The Zimmer family said Tuesday on Instagram that Adam died Monday. No cause of death was provided. The Vikings and Bengals confirmed the death on social media.

"The Bengals are saddened to learn the devastating news about team offensive analyst Adam Zimmer," the Bengals said.

Zimmer entered the NFL ranks in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints. He later held the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zimmer worked in 2013 as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Bengals. He joined the Vikings in 2014 to serve as a linebackers coach.

Zimmer was later promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021, but was fired along with his dad, after the 2022 season.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," the Vikings ownership group said. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

The Bengals had hired Zimmer in July.

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years," Bengals owner Mike Brown said.

"We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends."

