Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 1, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

By Alex Butler

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and the son of ex-head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 38.

The Zimmer family said Tuesday on Instagram that Adam died Monday. No cause of death was provided. The Vikings and Bengals confirmed the death on social media.

Advertisement

"The Bengals are saddened to learn the devastating news about team offensive analyst Adam Zimmer," the Bengals said.

Zimmer entered the NFL ranks in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints. He later held the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

Zimmer worked in 2013 as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Bengals. He joined the Vikings in 2014 to serve as a linebackers coach.

Zimmer was later promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021, but was fired along with his dad, after the 2022 season.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," the Vikings ownership group said. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

Advertisement

The Bengals had hired Zimmer in July.

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years," Bengals owner Mike Brown said.

"We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends."

RELATED 49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams

Notable Deaths of 2022

Takeoff
Takeoff of rap group Migos, arrives for the Grammy Awards in 2020. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, died at the age of 28 on October 31, 2022 following a shooting at a Houston bowling alley. Migos is best known for their hit song "Bad and Boujee." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8

Latest Headlines

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
NFL // 55 minutes ago
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts, who own the third-worst scoring offense in the NFL, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday.
Fantasy football: Fields, Williams, Doubs lead add/drops for Week 9
NFL // 1 hour ago
Fantasy football: Fields, Williams, Doubs lead add/drops for Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Fields, Kyren Williams and Romeo Doubs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 9 of the 2022 season.
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
NFL // 4 hours ago
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
NFL // 22 hours ago
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Auburn fired head football coach Byran Harsin after a 3-5 start to the 2022 season, the school announced Monday.
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
NFL // 1 day ago
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was among the NFL players who sustained injuries in Week 8 of the 2022 season. DeVante Parker, Christian Watson and Irv Smith Jr. were among the other key players injured.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
NFL // 1 day ago
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Star running back Christian McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game with a touchdown trio in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 win.
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
NFL // 1 day ago
Allen, Bills hand Packers fourth-straight loss
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Allen thew two touchdown tosses and the Buffalo Bills held off Aaron Rodgers in the second half to hand the Green Bay Packers their fourth-consecutive loss.
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
NFL // 3 days ago
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett tears ACL, out for season
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Bengals' Higgins, Boyd upgraded to WR1, WR2 amid Chase absence
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fantasy football players with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd stock should get increased production from the wide receivers amid Ja'Marr Chase's injury absence, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 8 of the fantasy football season. Saquon Barkley leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan St. suspends 4 football players for tunnel scuffle with Michigan's McBurrows
Michigan St. suspends 4 football players for tunnel scuffle with Michigan's McBurrows
MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers
MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement