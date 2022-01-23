Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 23, 2022 / 12:48 AM

49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth

By Connor Grott
1/4
49ers stun Packers in 4th quarter, clinch NFC title game berth
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal to defeat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers moved one step closer to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Robbie Gould's kick eliminated the top-seeded Packers and potentially ended quarterback Aaron Rodgers' time in Green Bay. The veteran Gould has converted all 20 of his career playoff field-goal attempts.

The 49ers will face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 30.

"I always trust Robbie. He's as good as gold, man," 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. "He always is."

The 49ers' last-second victory came shortly after the Cincinnati Bengals' 19-16 win over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round. It marked the first time both No. 1 seeds lost in the divisional round in the same season since 2010.

RELATED Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry activated off injured reserve

"It's dangerous, man. When a team gets hot, it's dangerous," Garoppolo said. "So we've just got to keep this thing going, focus on next week now, and keep this thing rolling."

Rodgers was 20 of 29 for 225 yards and fell to 0-4 in career postseason matchups against the 49ers. The Niners defeated the Packers in the NFC title game two seasons ago before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Packers claimed the NFC's top seed for the second consecutive season, but the team again failed to reach the Super Bowl after the 49ers rallied with 10 unanswered points in the last five minutes Saturday.

RELATED 49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers

The 49ers tied the game with 4:41 remaining following a breakdown by the Packers' special teams unit. San Francisco's Jordan Willis broke through the line and blocked Corey Bojorquez's punt near the front of the Packers' end zone.

Talanoa Hufanga scooped up the ball at the 6-yard line and ran it in for the 49ers to tie the game 10-10.

After a three-and-out from the Packers, the 49ers got the ball back at their 29-yard line with 3:20 left and drove into field-goal range. Deebo Samuel provided a 9-yard run on third-and-8 from the Packers' 38-yard line, and San Francisco milked the clock from there to set up Gould.

"It took everything," Garoppolo said. "We knew it was going to. I mean, it was just offense, defense, special teams -- everybody stepping up and doing their part. Wouldn't have it any other way."

Green Bay took an early 7-0 lead after A.J. Dillon's 6-yard touchdown run on the game's opening possession. The Packers' offense failed to muster much after that, converting just one field goal early in the fourth quarter.

