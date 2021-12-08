Los Angeles Chargers add Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. to COVID-19 list

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams (81), shown Sept. 19, 2021, ranks second on the team with 854 receiving yards this season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers placed starting wide receiver Mike Williams and veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that both players were added to the list as close contacts. Staley noted that Williams and Harris are "day-to-day" for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Advertisement

Williams ranks second on the team with 854 receiving yards this season. He also is tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.

Harris has compiled 26 total tackles, one interception and two passes defensed over nine games in 2021.

The Chargers have dealt with numerous COVID-19 cases over the past two months. On Monday, star wide receiver Keenan Allen -- the team's leading receiver with 86 receptions and 929 yards -- was put on the COVID-19 list after testing positive.

Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph remains in the league's protocols, while defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington and linebacker Drue Tranquill all missed at least 10 days last month.

In addition to those cases, star pass-rusher Joey Bosa sat out five days and had to test negative before the Chargers' Nov. 21 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because he was an unvaccinated close contact.

Advertisement

The Chargers (7-5) are in second place in the AFC West standings and currently hold the AFC's second wild-card spot.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints announced that veteran running back Mark Ingram II was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, just two days after the team put defensive end Cameron Jordan on the list.

Ingram, the Saints' second-leading rusher this season, has notched 233 yards and a touchdown on 55 carries over five games for New Orleans.