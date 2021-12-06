Los Angeles Chargers put star WR Keenan Allen on COVID-19 list

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, leaving his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Giants in question.
League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Los Angeles Times that Allen was placed on the COVID-19 list after a positive test result. According to the outlets, the Pro Bowl wideout is vaccinated, meaning he can rejoin the team -- if he is asymptomatic -- once he passes two tests at least 24 hours apart.