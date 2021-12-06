Trending
NFL
Dec. 6, 2021 / 6:59 PM

Los Angeles Chargers put star WR Keenan Allen on COVID-19 list

By Connor Grott
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13), shown Dec. 6, 2020, has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, leaving his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Giants in question.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Los Angeles Times that Allen was placed on the COVID-19 list after a positive test result. According to the outlets, the Pro Bowl wideout is vaccinated, meaning he can rejoin the team -- if he is asymptomatic -- once he passes two tests at least 24 hours apart.

Under the league's protocols, vaccinated players who are symptomatic must return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and also be asymptomatic for 48 hours.

"He's day-to-day right now," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters. "Hopefully we'll have some good news on him in the next few days."

