Vikings' Thielen, Ravens' Humphrey, Raiders' Drake among injured in NFL's Week 13

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) tips a pass in the second quarter of a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings, Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens and Kenyan Drake of the Las Vegas Raiders are among the top players who sustained significant injuries in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. Drake sustained a right ankle injury and was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Raiders' 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday in Paradise, Nev. Advertisement

He told teammates that the ankle was broken. Drake will get the knee examined Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but a source told NFL Network that he will miss the rest of the season.

The Raiders (6-6) face the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Thielen also sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Vikings' loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. He did not return to the game.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Thielen sustained a left ankle sprain. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Thielen sustained a high-ankle sprain, which could result in several missed games.

The Vikings (5-7) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Humphrey will undergo an MRI for an unspecified injury he sustained in the team's 20-19 loss to the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

He told reporters that it "could be a while" before the star cornerback returns. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Humphrey is suspected to have sustained a season-ending injury.

The Ravens (8-4) face the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Washington tight end Logan Thomas also appeared to sustained a serious knee injury in his team's Week 13 win over the Raiders. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Thomas is suspected to have sustained a torn ACL and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Thomas and several other NFL players will get additional scans and tests Monday to determine the extent of their injuries and timelines to return.

Washington (6-6) hosts the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md.

New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon, New York Jets running back Michael Charter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean and San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon were among the players to sustain concussions in Week 13.

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (8-4) in the final game of Week 13 at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

