Chiefs defense sparks win over Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram III (24) celebrates a sack against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs defense forced three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown, to spark a 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos. The win helped the Chiefs hang on to first place in the AFC West. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15 of 29 passes for 184 yards and failed to throw a touchdown toss in the victory Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Advertisement

"It's good when you can play team, complementary football," Chiefs safety Dan Sorensen, who returned a fourth-quarter interception for a 75-yard score, told reporters.

"I think we did that in all three phases, working together and coming up with a big win."

The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead when Mahomes ran for a 10-yard score midway through the first quarter. Kicker Harrison Butker made a 56-yard field goal on the Chiefs' next possession for a 10-0 edge. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus answered with a 42-yard field goal 1:26 into the second quarter.

The Chiefs took the seven-point lead into halftime. Butker pushed the advantage to 10 points with a 45-yard field goal with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. He made another 26-yard attempt 1:34 into the fourth.

Sorensen intercepted Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the next drive and found the end zone. The score and a Butker extra point gave the Chiefs a 22-3 lead.

Bridgewater threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Javonte Williams on the next drive, but the Broncos failed to complete a two-point conversion. Neither team scored over the final five minutes.

"We've got to be able to score more points, no matter who you're playing -- especially the Chiefs at home," Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters.

Bridgewater completed 22 of 40 passes for 257 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Broncos running back Javonte Williams totaled 178 yards from scrimmage and a score on 29 touches.

"The defense had a nice game," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. "It was beautiful to watch. ... Offensively, we did some good things, but had too many drops and penalties."

The Chiefs (8-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos (6-6) host the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.