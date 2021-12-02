Fantasy football: Brady, Prescott, Mahomes lead Week 13 quarterback rankings

1/6

MIAMI, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Tom Brady and Dak Prescott top my Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2021. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert round out my Top 5 options for Week 13. Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa also land in my Top 10. Advertisement

Matt Ryan, Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater are among the other quarterbacks I would consider starting if you are weak at the position.

Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill, Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield should be out of all lineups as the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers have Week 13 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is my top fantasy football quarterback for Week 13. Brady was held to just one passing score in Week 12, but threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his previous six games.

He also averaged 303 passing yards per game during that stretch. This week, the Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

Look for Brady to throw for at least 300 yards and three scores in this NFC South division matchup in Atlanta.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 375 yards and two scores in Week 12, despite playing without his Top 2 wide receivers. This week, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are expected to return to the lineup.

The Cowboys battle the New Orleans Saints on Thursday in New Orleans. The Saints allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They also just allowed four passing scores from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

I expect Prescott to throw at least three touchdown passes Thursday at the Caesars Superdome. He is my No. 2 option and should stay in lineups for the rest of the season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is my No. 9 option for Week 13. Carr threw for 373 yards and a score in Week 12.

This week, he faces a Washington Football Team defense that just allowed 247 yards and two scores from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

I expect the Raiders to air it out in this matchup. Washington allowed the most fantasy points per game and passing scores to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

Carr is a near lock for at least two touchdown passes. He is a streaming starter in leagues with at least 10 teams.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons is another stream-worthy starter in Week 13. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback, who sits at No. 11 in my rankings, faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Buccaneers are tied for allowing the fourth-most passing scores, despite serving their bye. They also just allowed 306 yards and two touchdowns from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

I expect the Falcons to trail in this matchup and be forced to throw. Ryan should eclipse 300 passing yards and has a great shot at throwing multiple touchdown passes.

LONGSHOTS

Taysom Hill is expected to start in Week 13 for the New Orleans Saints. He sits at No. 16 in my weekly rankings, but should only be started if you are weak at the quarterback position.

Hill provides fantasy value as a runner and a passer. This week, the Saints face a Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed the sixth-most passing yards to quarterbacks through 12 weeks, despite serving a bye.

The Cowboys also tied for allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks and just allowed Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw for 373 yards.

Hill is a touchdown-or-bust option as a runner, but should throw at least one touchdown toss, eclipse 50 yards on the ground and throw for at least 200 yards.

Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos is my No. 17 option, but should only be used if you are extremely desperate for quarterback production.

Bridgewater hasn't thrown more than one touchdown pass in a game since Week 7, but threw a touchdown pass and scored a rushing touchdown in two of his last three appearances.

I expect that trend to continue when the Broncos battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 12 weeks.

The also tied for allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns to the position. Like Hill, I expect Bridgewater to throw at least one passing score and find the end zone as a runner.

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at NO

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at CIN

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at DET

8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at CHI

9. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. WAS

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. NYG

11. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. JAX

13. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAC

14. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at NYJ

16. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. DAL

17. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos at KC

18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

19. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

20. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts at HOU