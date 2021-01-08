Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair acknowledged he has yet to speak with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson since the hiring of Nick Caserio as general manager but said he hopes to talk with him soon about the decision.

"I've come to understand that it's been reported that Deshaun feels left out of the process, but he and I had several visits and I understood his point of view before meeting with candidates," McNair told reporters Friday. "I've reached out to Deshaun about Nick's hire, and I look forward to him getting back to me when he returns from his vacation."

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Watson was unhappy with the organization over the decision process that led to the hiring of Caserio earlier this week. The star signal-caller reportedly offered input on possible general manager candidates for the Texans, but the team didn't consider or consult with those individuals.

Watson also wasn't informed of the franchise's plan to hire Caserio, according to reports. He found out about the hire Tuesday and appeared to direct a since-deleted tweet at the Texans that read: "Some things never change...."

McNair previously told Watson he would be actively involved in the hiring process and could provide feedback during the team's search for a new general manager and head coach.

Caserio was introduced in a press conference Friday. When he was asked about the rumors that Watson wanted to be traded, the general manager said Watson "is our quarterback."

If the Texans were to move Watson to another team, the franchise would have to take a salary-cap hit of $22 million.

"Once we have an opportunity to spend some time together, we'll further our discussion," Caserio said. "Can't tell you how much respect and admiration that I have for him for who he is as a player and what he means to this franchise."

The 25-year-old Watson led the NFL in passing yards this season. He completed 70.2% of his passes for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

