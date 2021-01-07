Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly upset with the franchise over its decision process that led to the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio earlier this week.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and the Houston Chronicle on Thursday that Watson offered his input on possible general manager candidates for the Texans, but the organization didn't consider or consult with those individuals.

Advertisement

The franchise quarterback also wasn't informed of the plan to hire Caserio, according to the outlets. He found out about the hire Tuesday and posted a since-deleted message on social media that read: "Some things never change...."

Texans owner Cal McNair previously told Watson he would be actively involved in the hiring process and could provide feedback during the team's search for a general manager and head coach, but that hasn't happened to this point.

Last off-season, the Texans didn't inform Watson that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, which caused tension between the signal-caller and the organization. According to ESPN, Watson is more bothered by the team's latest decision to exclude him.

Watson hasn't talked with Texans management in the past few days, NFL Media reported. Despite his frustration with the team, the quarterback reportedly hasn't requested a trade at this point, and Houston has no plans of trading him.

Watson, who previously signed a four-year, $156 million deal that includes a no-trade clause, is under contract through the 2025 season.

RELATED Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper undergoes ankle surgery

The 25-year-old Watson led the NFL in passing yards this season. He completed 70.2% of his passes for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.