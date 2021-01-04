Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team rallied for a narrow lead and held on through the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles and clinch a playoff berth Sunday night.
Washington (7-9) held Philadelphia (4-11-1) to 216 total yards and forced three turnovers in the 20-14 win in Philadelphia. The victory earned the franchise its first playoff berth since 2015 and first under head coach Ron Rivera.
"Don't judge us for where we've been, judge us for where we're going," Rivera told reporters. "So, let's see how we handle this going forward.
"This is a big opportunity for us. I love what they say about just getting in. That's all we needed, was a chance to get in. We'll see what happens."
Washington put together a 15-play, 91-yard drive on its first possession to take an early edge. Smith ended the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin.
Safety Kamren Curl intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the next drive. Dustin Hopkins then made a 42-yard field goal to give Washington a 10-0 lead.
Hurts responded with a 6-yard rushing score for Philadelphia. The touchdown capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive about five minutes into the second quarter.
The Philadelphia defense then forced a Washington punt before Hurts ran in for another 6-yard score to give the Eagles a 14-10 edge.
Both teams went three-and-out on their next drives before Smith gave Washington the lead for good. The veteran quarterback connected with tight end Logan Thomas for a 13-yard score with 20 seconds remaining in the first half.
Philadelphia and Washington each punted twice on the first four possessions of the second half. Eagles coach Doug Pederson went on to bench Hurts for backup Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter.
Hopkins added the final points to the scoreboard with a 42-yard kick with 7:42 remaining.
Hurts completed 7 of 20 passes for 72 yards and an interception in the loss. Sufeld completed 5 of 12 passes for 32 yards and had an interception and a fumble.
Chase Young, Jon Bostic and Montez Sweat each logged sacks for Washington. Young also had a fumble recovery in the victory.
Washington hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday in Landover, Md.
"Every offseason, when you get together as a team, [making the playoffs is] the No. 1 goal," Smith said. "The easiest way to get a ticket to the dance is to win the division.
"It certainly wasn't looking likely for a long time in the beginning of the year for us. To be here now though says a lot about the character we have in the locker room."
This week in the National Football League
The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (R) gets a high five from guard Jon Feliciano after a throwing a touchdown Monday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where the Bills defeated
the Patriots 38-9. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Josh Allen (17) scrambles up field on a keeper while being chased down by the Patriots' Chase Winovich. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Lee Smith (L) charges down field while being chased by the Patriots' Adrian Phillips. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs fans social distance their cars for tailgating before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, where the Chiefs defeated
the Falcons 17-14. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) knocks the ball from the Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Darrel Williams (31) avoids the Falcons' Deion Jones (L) and Isaiah Oliver. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Falcons' Tyler Hall (L) takes down the Chiefs' Mecole Hardman during a punt return. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Groups of fans sit distant from each other in the stands before the Chiefs take on the Falcons. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs players come down the tunnel before the game against the Falcons. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins stretches across the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown against the New York Giants at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, where the Ravens won 27-13. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Willie Snead (L) makes a catch under pressure from the Giants' Tae Crowder. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Daniel Jones throws against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Ravens' defenders Chuck Clark (L to R), DeShon Elliott and Matt Judon stop the Giants' Sterling Shepard by his shirttail. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Chris Board (L) and Tramon Williams (R) sack the Giants' Daniel Jones for a loss. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins leaps over the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson throws downfield. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a loss against the Carolina Panthers' defense at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Panthers won 20-13. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Panthers' Mike Davis (C) pushes for a 1-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Panthers' Robby Anderson (L) beats Washington's Kamren Curl for a 14-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Ryan Kerrigan sits on the bench. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Taylor Heinicke is slow to get up after being hit by the Panthers' defense. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Chase Young watches from the sidelines as Washington plays the Panthers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky hands off to David Montgomery as the Bears play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, where the Bears defeated
the Jaguars 41-17. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney leaps over a defender after a pass reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Jaguars' Dare Ogunbowale runs the ball. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' David Montgomery (R) is tackled following a run. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo