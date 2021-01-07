Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that about 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend the team's opening playoff game next weekend.

The Packers didn't allow fans at Lambeau Field during the regular season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the team permitted about 500 employees, their families and a small number of frontline workers to attend games at the stadium over the last month of the season.

The postseason tickets will be awarded to season-ticket holders who opted in over the summer, according to the team. At the time, Packers president Mark Murphy said more than 80% of season-ticket holders decided to opt out.

The Packers said fans will be "arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium." Ticket prices, set by the NFL for playoff games, will range from $127 to $177, based on seating location.

The team also will continue to host a small number of healthcare workers and first responders and provide a league-managed allotment of tickets for the visiting team.

Face coverings will be required, and tickets cannot be sold or transferred.

"Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we've had over the past four games. We're looking forward to welcoming our season-ticket holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs," Murphy said in a statement Thursday. "We've seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans."

The Packers have the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning they will have a bye on wild-card weekend. Green Bay will play either Jan. 16 or 17 in the NFC divisional round.