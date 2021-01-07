Washington Football Team's Kamren Curl celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14
to win the NFC East Division with a record of 7-9. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Alex Smith walks off of the field wearing a NFC East Division Championship hat. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas celebrates after he catches a 13-yard touchdown. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Jeremy Reaves (L) makes an interception. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (L) celebrates his 31-yard touchdown reception with James White against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Jets 28-14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton dodges a tackle by the Jets' Bryce Hall on a keeper. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Bryce Hager (L) chases the Patriots' Jakobi Meyers on a reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Devin Asiasi (L) is congratulated by N'Keal Harry after Asiasi scored on a 26-yard touchdown reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Jets' Sam Darnold throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney (top) makes a driving catch against Green Bay Packers Darnell Savage at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. The Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 35-16. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson (C) recovers the fumble by the Packers. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Josh Woods (L) tackles the Packers' Allen Lazard. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Cole Kmet (L) catches a pass against the Packers. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Packers' wide receiver Lazard (L) and Dominique Dafney (C) celebrate Dafney's second-quarter touchdown. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Packers' Kevin King (L) tackles the Bears' Darnell Mooney. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (C) drives down the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson (L) attempts to avoid the Chargers' Chris Harris. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson leaps at the first down marker against the Chargers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chargers' Kalen Ballage (C) leaps over the Chiefs' Juan Thornhill. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Chad Henne (R) fakes a handoff to Darwin Thompson. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
A Chiefs fan impersonates the Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid during the game. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson (L) attempts to avoid the Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Darwin Thompson (R) walks in a touchdown. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey (L) knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (C) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Cam Akers (R) is stripped of the ball by the Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Injured Rams quarterback Jared Goff watches the game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Jonathan Ward scores a touchdown against the Rams. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo