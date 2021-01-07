Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is on the mend after undergoing successful ankle surgery this week.

Cooper, who didn't miss a game in 2020, posted a photo on social media Thursday of his right leg in a walking boot. According to ESPN, the procedure was a "clean-up" that won't require a long rehab process.

The 26-year-old Cooper had a career-best 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Cooper became the fourth Cowboys pass-catcher to record at least 90 catches in a single season and the first since Dez Bryant in 2012-13. Cooper's previous high was 83 receptions in 2016 while playing for the Raiders.

In 449 career games with the Raiders and Cowboys, Cooper -- the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama -- has notched 449 catches for 6,211 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The Cowboys (6-10) finished third in the NFC East and failed to qualify for the playoffs this year.