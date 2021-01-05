Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans are hiring New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their new general manager.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Caserio was in Houston to interview with the franchise earlier Tuesday, with the two sides reaching an agreement. According to the outlets, he was expected to travel back to New England on Tuesday night.

The 45-year-old Caserio has served as the Patriots' director of player personnel since 2008. He has worked alongside longtime head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick as the highest-ranking staff member in the personnel department.

While in that role, Caserio and the Patriots have won three Super Bowl championships.

This was the second time that Houston requested an interview with Caserio. After the Texans fired former general manager Brian Gaine in 2019, the organization requested to speak to Caserio.

After the Patriots filed tampering charges, Texans CEO Cal McNair said the franchise would no longer pursue Caserio for its GM position. Caserio has a relationship with current Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, who was the Patriots' character coach for six seasons before being hired by Houston in 2019.

Caserio will succeed former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, who was fired earlier this season after a 0-4 start. Romeo Crennel was the team's interim head coach, while Easterby oversaw personnel.

The Texans previously interviewed Matt Bazirgan, Louis Riddick, Trent Kirchner and Omar Khan for their vacant general manager spot.

