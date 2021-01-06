The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback going forward. Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey announced his resignation Wednesday, a day after the team committed to Tua Tagovailoa as its starting quarterback and said it expects all coaches to return next season.

"I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best."

Flores said Tuesday during a video conference call with reporters that he expected his entire coaching staff to return in 2021.

The Dolphins hired Gailey in January before they selected Tagovailoa on April 23 with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Flores also said Tuesday that Gailey and Tagovailoa needed time to improve their communication to make the young quarterback more comfortable in the offense.

Tagovailoa threw seven touchdown passes and no interceptions and posted a 4-1 record in his first five games as a starter. He threw four touchdown passes and five interceptions and went 2-2 over his final four games.

Gailey was responsible for calling plays for the Dolphins offense, which often appeared to take a more conservative approach when Tagovailoa was in the game or a more aggressive strategy when veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick took snaps.

Tagovailoa replaced Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins starter in Week 8 before he was benched twice in the second half of the season. Tagovailoa completed 35 of 58 passes for 361 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the Dolphins' season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Fitzpatrick missed the Dolphins' season finale after a positive COVID-19 test and is a free agent this off-season.

The Dolphins -- who own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- could opt to select one of the top college quarterback prospects, but general manager Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores hinted Tuesday that they plan to address other positions.

"History has shown it doesn't matter who it is; you're always looking to bring in guys that fit your system and that will push people and make them better, and so [we want to have] competition at every position," Grier said Tuesday.

"We talked about that last year when we were going through it. ... But I also want to be clear that Tua is our starter and we're very happy with his development so far."

Gailey has 21 years of NFL experience. He also has served as head coach for the Buffalo Bills, Georgia Tech, the Dallas Cowboys, Samford University, the Birmingham Fire and Troy State. The 69-year-old coach ended a three-year retirement to join the Dolphins last off-season.

Miami ranked No. 15 in scoring and No. 22 in yards gained in 2020. The Dolphins ranked No. 25 and No. 27, respectively, in those categories in 2019.

The Dolphins also own the No. 18 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance, Florida's Kyle Trask and Alabama's Mac Jones are among the top quarterback prospects expected to be in this year's draft.