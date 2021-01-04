Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement that he met with Lynn in the morning to tell him about the decision. Lynn posted a 33-31 record in four seasons as the team's coach.

Advertisement

The Chargers finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-21 in their final game of the season Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

"I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization," Spanos said in a statement Monday.

"As we all know, this is a result-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations."

Lynn began his career 2000 as a special teams assistant for the Denver Broncos. He later became a running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before he was hired as Chargers coach in 2017.

The Chargers went 9-7 in Lynn's first season. They posted a 12-4 mark and won a playoff game in his second season. The Chargers then went 5-11 in 2019 before their 7-9 campaign in 2020.

RELATED Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Marrone

Lynn's Chargers ended the 2020 season on a four game winning streak.

"The season didn't go the way we wanted it to, but it was good to see these young men finish what we started and finish the right way," Lynn told reporters Sunday.

"Our goal was to go 4-0 in the last quarter of the season and that's what we did. I take my hat off to them."