The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (R) gets a high five from guard Jon Feliciano after a throwing a touchdown Monday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where the Bills defeated
the Patriots 38-9. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Josh Allen (17) scrambles up field on a keeper while being chased down by the Patriots' Chase Winovich. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Lee Smith (L) charges down field while being chased by the Patriots' Adrian Phillips. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs fans social distance their cars for tailgating before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, where the Chiefs defeated
the Falcons 17-14. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) knocks the ball from the Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Darrel Williams (31) avoids the Falcons' Deion Jones (L) and Isaiah Oliver. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Falcons' Tyler Hall (L) takes down the Chiefs' Mecole Hardman during a punt return. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Groups of fans sit distant from each other in the stands before the Chiefs take on the Falcons. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs players come down the tunnel before the game against the Falcons. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins stretches across the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown against the New York Giants at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, where the Ravens won 27-13. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Willie Snead (L) makes a catch under pressure from the Giants' Tae Crowder. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Daniel Jones throws against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Ravens' defenders Chuck Clark (L to R), DeShon Elliott and Matt Judon stop the Giants' Sterling Shepard by his shirttail. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Chris Board (L) and Tramon Williams (R) sack the Giants' Daniel Jones for a loss. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins leaps over the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson throws downfield. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a loss against the Carolina Panthers' defense at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Panthers won 20-13. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Panthers' Mike Davis (C) pushes for a 1-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Panthers' Robby Anderson (L) beats Washington's Kamren Curl for a 14-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Ryan Kerrigan sits on the bench. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Taylor Heinicke is slow to get up after being hit by the Panthers' defense. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Chase Young watches from the sidelines as Washington plays the Panthers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky hands off to David Montgomery as the Bears play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, where the Bears defeated
the Jaguars 41-17. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney leaps over a defender after a pass reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Jaguars' Dare Ogunbowale runs the ball. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' David Montgomery (R) is tackled following a run. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo