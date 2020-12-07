Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A man was arrested in Massachusetts on Monday for breaking into a mansion owned by current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former New England Patriots star Tom Brady, police said.

Officers responded to a radio call for a residential alarm right before 6 a.m. EST at the home in Brookline, Mass., located just outside Boston. Police said multiple alarms were triggered as public safety dispatchers monitored the suspect on a surveillance camera.

When they arrived, officers said they found 34-year-old Zanini Cineus lying on a couch in the basement. Cineus told officers he was homeless and looking for shelter, according to police.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Cineus pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Brookline District Court on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing. He will undergo a mental health evaluation Tuesday to see if he's competent.

Brookline Police said Cineus had multiple active arrest warrants, including a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from a series of incidents that occurred in Foxborough, Mass., last year.

In October 2019, Cineus was ordered to stay away from Gillette Stadium after police accused him of stealing a Brady jersey worth about $10,000 from the Patriots' Hall of Fame at the stadium. A week after that incident, he was arrested again at Patriot Place.

The mansion was unoccupied at the time of the recent incident. Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, still own the house but moved to Florida after he signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers this past off-season.

