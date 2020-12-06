Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints became the first NFL team to secure a playoff spot this season following their win over the division rival Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints (10-2) held on for a 21-16 victory over Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to capture their ninth straight win. New Orleans officially clinched the postseason berth when the Chicago Bears suffered a 34-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Saints need just one victory or one more loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) to win the NFC South title for the fourth consecutive year.

"It's definitely a blessing to be in this situation," Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas said. "I feel like it's the culture that we've built since I've gotten here. We slowly built it, and we demand it now. We demand success, we demand excellence.

"... As long as we keep that mindset, with the coaches that we have and the skill set we have on offense, defense and special teams, we're a very dominant team. And everyone knows that."

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, who was filling in for injured starter Drew Brees for the third straight game, completed 27 of his 37 pass attempts for 232 yards, including the first two touchdown passes of his NFL career. He added 14 rushes for 83 yards against the Falcons.

Alvin Kamara had 88 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Thomas caught nine passes for 105 yards on 11 targets.

Ryan was 19-of-39 passing with 273 yards and one touchdown for the Falcons, who will fail to record a winning season for the third consecutive year. Atlanta (4-8) finished with 7-9 marks in the past two seasons.