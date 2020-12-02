Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers remained unbeaten with a 19-14 win over the short-handed Baltimore Ravens in a rare Wednesday afternoon game at Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and found receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a critical fourth-quarter touchdown in the first NFL game on a Wednesday since 2012. The matchup, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was postponed three times because of COVID-19 issues in Baltimore.
Despite Pittsburgh improving to 11-0 this season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was "disappointed" with his team's "junior varsity"-level play against an undermanned Ravens squad.
"To be bluntly honest, I'm really disappointed in our performance tonight," Tomlin said. "We did enough to win tonight, that's all. ... It was just bad by all parties involved. Coaches first and players second."
The Ravens (6-5) lost their third consecutive game while playing without more than a dozen players, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and offensive stars Mark Ingram and Mark Andrews. Those players were moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list in the days leading up to the delayed Week 12 matchup.
Robert Griffin III took over for Jackson and completed 7 of 12 pass attempts for 33 yards and an interception. He added seven carries for a team-high 68 yards.
Griffin eventually exited in the fourth quarter because of a left hamstring injury. Trace McSorley, who was one of 11 players promoted from the practice squad, replaced him and connected with receiver Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown with under three minutes left in the game to cut the Steelers' lead to five.
But the Steelers were able to drain the clock behind three first downs to eliminate the Ravens from repeating as AFC North champions.
"The way the game went, obviously we wanted to win," Griffin said. "We felt like we had a chance to come in here and win, shock the world and do something special. I put it on myself. I feel like if I didn't pull my hamstring in the second quarter we would have won. It was really emotional trying to fight through that. I feel like I let my guys down."
Gus Edwards had nine carries for 10 yards and a rushing score. Brown led the Ravens with four receptions for 85 yards and his receiving touchdown.
Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr., who was filling in for James Conner, had 60 rushing yards on 16 carries. Conner was added to the COVID-19 list last week.
The Ravens will host the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday in a game initially scheduled for Thursday, while the Steelers will take on the Washington Football Team on Monday.
This week in the National Football League
Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, where the Seahawks defeated the Eagles
23-17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (L) carries the football. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' Jarran Reed (top) tackles the Eagles' Carson Wentz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Wentz rolls out of the pocket against the Seahawks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll walks on the sidelines while wearing a mask. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles take the field with no fans in attendance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (L) flies over Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ross Cockrell at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, where the Chiefs beat the Bucs
27-24. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, the Chiefs' Deon Yelder tries to loosen the grip of the Buccaneers' Devin White as he tackles Edwards-Helaire during the fourth quarter. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (R) catches a touchdown pass under pressure from the Buccaneers' Carlton Davis III. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Buccaneers' Tom Brady looks toward the scoreboard after a penalty call. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry (R) catches a pass as the Browns compete against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. The Browns defeated the Jaguars
27-25. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Nick Chubb slips after running for yardage. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Landry (R) is tackled following a reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Kareem Hunt runs for yardage. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Olivier Vernon (L) blocks a pass. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' James White (R) dodges a tackle by Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on a one-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals
20-17. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (R) hands off to Kenyan Drake on a one-yard touchdown carry against the Patriots. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' James White charges up field on a one-yard touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Matthew Slater (R) is flipped sideways by Cardinals' Chris Banjo. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) scrambles with the ball. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Murray (C) and Drake (2nd-R) stand on the field with teammates as they watch their last run as it is reviewed on the big screen. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo