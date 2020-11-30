Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Ravens has been postponed again due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in Baltimore, the league announced Monday.

The Week 12 game between the Ravens and Steelers was moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday and will kick off at 3:40 p.m. EST on NBC. This will mark the NFL's first game on Wednesday since the 2012 season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement Monday.

The Ravens-Steelers matchup was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night but was pushed back to Sunday because of coronavirus-related issues. It was then moved to Tuesday night after more positive COVID-19 tests.

The Ravens have had at least 22 players test positive for COVID-19 or be identified as a high-risk close contact over the last nine days, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson. As of Monday, Baltimore has only 38 players on its 53-man roster.

Due to the latest postponement, the Steelers' Week 13 contest against the Washington Football Team was moved from Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. EST. The Ravens' Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, which had already been postponed once to Dec. 7, will now take place Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. EST.

The Steelers beat the Ravens 28-24 in the teams' first meeting earlier this month.