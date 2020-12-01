Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive lineman Brandon Williams, quarterback Trace McSorley and injured cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

With the activation of those four players, the Ravens have reduced the number of players on their COVID-19 list to 16 ahead of a Wednesday afternoon game against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. It is the first time the Ravens have trimmed the number of players on their COVID-19 list since the outbreak in Baltimore started on Nov. 22.

Despite lowering the number of players on its COVID-19 list, league sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Baltimore recorded two more positive tests Tuesday. According to the outlets, one player and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

That makes it 10 consecutive days in which at least one player has tested positive for the Ravens.

Even with the latest positives, Wednesday's game between the Steelers and Ravens is still on. It will be the NFL's first Wednesday game since the 2012 season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The Ravens practiced early Tuesday and then waited for the latest test results. Once cleared, the team traveled to the airport at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The Ravens have had at least 22 players test positive for COVID-19 or be identified as a high-risk close contact over the past 10 days, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens-Steelers matchup was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night but was pushed back to Sunday because of Baltimore's coronavirus issues. It was then moved to Tuesday night after more positive COVID-19 tests before ultimately landing on Wednesday after another postponement.

The Steelers are set to host the Ravens at 3:40 p.m. EST at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.