Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team now leads the NFC East -- despite a 4-7 record -- after a dominant 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson had 115 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in the victory on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Washington held Dallas to 247 total yards.

The win gives Washington a narrow NFC East division lead over the second-place Philadelphia Eagles, who are 3-6-1, but have yet to play their Week 12 game. The New York Giants (3-7) are in third place and the Cowboys (3-8) are now in last place.

"It was amazing to have the opportunity to play on Thanksgiving," Washington quarterback Alex Smith told reporters. "This rivalry made it more special. It means a lot to come down and get the win like we did."

Dallas took a 3-0 lead when Greg Zuerlein made a 33-yard field goal on the second drive of the game. Washington responded with a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Gibson ran for a 5-yard score to end that possession.

The Cowboys answered with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper to give Dallas a 10-7 lead at the start of the second quarter.

Dustin Hopkins made a 23-yard field goal on Washington's next drive. Washington then took a 17-10 lead when Alex Smith threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas 2:31 before halftime.

Zuerlein followed with a 32-yard field goal to cut Washington's lead to 17-13 at the break. Hopkins and Zuerlein each made field goals in the third quarter before Washington broke the game open down the stretch.

Gibson ran for a 23-yard touchdown 3 minutes into the fourth quarter. He added a 37-yard rushing score on Washington's next possession. Washington scored the final points of the game when defensive end Montez Sweat intercepted Dalton and had a 15-yard touchdown return with 3:31 remaining.

Dalton completed 25 of 35 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Cooper had 112 yards and a score on six receptions. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had just 32 yards on 10 carries and lost a fumble.

Randy Gregory had two sacks in the loss.

"We were in this game," Dalton said. "It got out of hand at the end, but I felt like we were in a good place. We played well and hard in the first half and had everything in front of us.

"We weren't able to get it done in the second half and that's frustrating."

Washington battles the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 6 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys (3-8) face the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. EST on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.