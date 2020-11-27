Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry battle Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in a celebrity golf match in one of the main sports events this weekend. Dozens of football, basketball and soccer games fill the schedule.
The 2020-2021 college basketball season started Wednesday and the opening wave of games continues through the weekend.
A gauntlet of college and NFL football games and soccer matches from the United States and abroad also should provide plenty of entertainment over Thanksgiving weekend.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson also will be in action in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday. UFC fights also pack Saturday's schedule of sporting events.
College basketball returns
Gonzaga, ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll, will appear in the first nationally televised men's basketball game Friday. The Bulldogs will battle Auburn at 11 a.m. EST on Fox.
No. 4 Virginia did not have a chance to defend its 2019 championship, with last year's men's basketball tournament canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cavaliers will battle San Francisco at 11:30 a.m. EST Friday on ESPN.
No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Iowa, No. 7 Wisconsin and No. 10 Illinois also take the court Friday. No. 8 Duke and No. 12 Michigan State will be among the teams in action Saturday.
No. 9 Kentucky will battle Richmond at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on ESPN. No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 17 Arizona State, No. 18 Houston, No. 23 Rutgers and No. 24 Ohio State are among other top teams in action that day.
Celebrity golf
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and NFL legend Peyton Manning will face basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson in The Match: Champions for Change golf match at 3 p.m. EST Friday on TNT.
The alternate-shot match play competition will take place at Mickelson's Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. Each player will wear a microphone throughout the competition.
Mickelson and Tiger Woods appeared in the first edition of the match two years ago in Las Vegas. Mickelson then teamed up with Tom Brady to battle Manning and Woods in the second matchup in May.
Proceeds from Friday's event will go to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Mike Tyson bout
Two of the greatest boxers of all time will battle in an exhibition bout, Mike Tyson taking on Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will air on pay-per-view.
Tyson, 54, hasn't fought since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. The Hall of Famer has a 50-6 career record. Jones, 51, has a 66-9 mark and last fought in 2018. He has won his last four fights.
Tyson is favored the win the bout on most sports betting websites. The main event is one of seven bouts on two cards. The first card starts at 8 p.m. with a heavyweight match between Joe Cusumano and Gregory Corbin; the main card starts at 9 p.m. EST.
Viddal Riley will fight Rashad Coulter in the first bout of the main card. Badou Jack then will fight Blake McKernan, and then Jake Paul will take on Nate Robinson in a light heavyweight bout. Tyson and Jones will then take the ring for the main event.
Friday
College basketball
Gonzaga vs. Auburn at 11 a.m. EST on Fox
Virginia vs. San Francisco at 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN
Ohio at Illinois at 1 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Kansas vs. Saint Joseph's at 2 p.m. EST on FS1
Sam Houston State at Texas Tech at 2 p.m. EST on ESPNU
Boise State at Houston at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Gardner Webb at Florida State at 3 p.m. EST on ACC Network Alternate
UCLA vs. Pepperdine at 3 p.m. EST on Pac 12 Network
Seton Hall at Louisville at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Southern at Iowa at 5 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers at 7 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Arkansas Pine Bluff at Wisconsin at 9 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
College football
Iowa State at Texas at noon EST on ABC
Nebraska at Iowa at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Notre Dame at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC
Oregon at Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
Golf
The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley vs. Stephen Curry-Peyton Manning at 3 p.m. EST on TNT
Saturday
Soccer
Premier League: Brighton vs. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. EST on Peacock Premium
Premier League: Manchester City vs. Burnley at 10 a.m. EST on NBCSN
Serie A: Benevento vs. Juventus at noon EST on ESPN+
Premier League: Everton vs. Leeds United at 12:30 p.m. EST on NBC
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Alaves at 3 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA
College football
Ohio State at Illinois at noon EST on FS1
Kentucky at Florida at noon EST on ESPN
Maryland at Indiana at noon EST on ESPN2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State at noon EST on Fox
Penn State at Michigan at noon EST on ABC
Coastal Carolina at Texas State at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Auburn at Alabama at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS
Pittsburgh at Clemson at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
Northwestern at Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Colorado at USC at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC
Rutgers at Purdue at 4 p.m. EST on FS1
LSU at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN
Kansas State at Baylor at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Georgia at South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. EST on SEC Network
Arizona at UCLA at 8 p.m. EST on Fox
College basketball
Coppin State at Duke at 2 p.m. EST on ACC Network Alternate
Notre Dame at Michigan State at 8 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Boxing
Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter at 9 p.m. EST on pay-per-view
Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan after first bout on pay-per-view
Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson after second bout on pay-per-view
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. after third bout on pay-per-view
UFC Fight Night on ESPN+
Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo at 10 p.m. EST
Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato after first fight
Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter after second fight
Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark after third fight
Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis after fourth fight
Sunday
Soccer
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Osasuna at 8 a.m. EST on beIN Sports USA
Premier League: Southampton vs. Manchester United at 9 a.m. EST on NBCSN
Premier League: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. EST on NBCSN
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Wolves at 2:15 p.m. EST on NBCSN
MLS Cup Playoffs: Orlando City vs. New England Revolution at 3 p.m. EST on ABC
MLS Cup Playoffs: Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN
NFL
Dolphins at Jets at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Cardinals at Patriots at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Panthers at Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Browns at Jaguars at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Titans at Colts at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Giants at Bengals at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Chargers at Bills at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Ravens at Steelers at 1:15 p.m. EST on NBC
49ers at Rams at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox
Saints at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox
Chiefs at Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS
Bears at Packers at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC
College basketball
Richmond at Kentucky at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN
UMass Lowell at Ohio State at 4 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Hofstra at Rutgers at 4 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Houston vs. Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Oakland at Michigan at 6 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
South Florida vs. Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN2