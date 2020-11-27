Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry battle Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in a celebrity golf match in one of the main sports events this weekend. Dozens of football, basketball and soccer games fill the schedule.

The 2020-2021 college basketball season started Wednesday and the opening wave of games continues through the weekend.

A gauntlet of college and NFL football games and soccer matches from the United States and abroad also should provide plenty of entertainment over Thanksgiving weekend.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson also will be in action in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday. UFC fights also pack Saturday's schedule of sporting events.

College basketball returns

Gonzaga, ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll, will appear in the first nationally televised men's basketball game Friday. The Bulldogs will battle Auburn at 11 a.m. EST on Fox.

No. 4 Virginia did not have a chance to defend its 2019 championship, with last year's men's basketball tournament canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cavaliers will battle San Francisco at 11:30 a.m. EST Friday on ESPN.

No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Iowa, No. 7 Wisconsin and No. 10 Illinois also take the court Friday. No. 8 Duke and No. 12 Michigan State will be among the teams in action Saturday.

No. 9 Kentucky will battle Richmond at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on ESPN. No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 17 Arizona State, No. 18 Houston, No. 23 Rutgers and No. 24 Ohio State are among other top teams in action that day.

Celebrity golf

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and NFL legend Peyton Manning will face basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson in The Match: Champions for Change golf match at 3 p.m. EST Friday on TNT.

The alternate-shot match play competition will take place at Mickelson's Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. Each player will wear a microphone throughout the competition.

Mickelson and Tiger Woods appeared in the first edition of the match two years ago in Las Vegas. Mickelson then teamed up with Tom Brady to battle Manning and Woods in the second matchup in May.

Proceeds from Friday's event will go to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Mike Tyson bout

Two of the greatest boxers of all time will battle in an exhibition bout, Mike Tyson taking on Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will air on pay-per-view.

Tyson, 54, hasn't fought since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. The Hall of Famer has a 50-6 career record. Jones, 51, has a 66-9 mark and last fought in 2018. He has won his last four fights.

Tyson is favored the win the bout on most sports betting websites. The main event is one of seven bouts on two cards. The first card starts at 8 p.m. with a heavyweight match between Joe Cusumano and Gregory Corbin; the main card starts at 9 p.m. EST.

Viddal Riley will fight Rashad Coulter in the first bout of the main card. Badou Jack then will fight Blake McKernan, and then Jake Paul will take on Nate Robinson in a light heavyweight bout. Tyson and Jones will then take the ring for the main event.

Friday

College basketball

Gonzaga vs. Auburn at 11 a.m. EST on Fox

Virginia vs. San Francisco at 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN

Ohio at Illinois at 1 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Kansas vs. Saint Joseph's at 2 p.m. EST on FS1

Sam Houston State at Texas Tech at 2 p.m. EST on ESPNU

Boise State at Houston at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Gardner Webb at Florida State at 3 p.m. EST on ACC Network Alternate

UCLA vs. Pepperdine at 3 p.m. EST on Pac 12 Network

Seton Hall at Louisville at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Southern at Iowa at 5 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers at 7 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Arkansas Pine Bluff at Wisconsin at 9 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

College football

Iowa State at Texas at noon EST on ABC

Nebraska at Iowa at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Notre Dame at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Oregon at Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Golf

The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley vs. Stephen Curry-Peyton Manning at 3 p.m. EST on TNT

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Brighton vs. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. EST on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Burnley at 10 a.m. EST on NBCSN

Serie A: Benevento vs. Juventus at noon EST on ESPN+

Premier League: Everton vs. Leeds United at 12:30 p.m. EST on NBC

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Alaves at 3 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

College football

Ohio State at Illinois at noon EST on FS1

Kentucky at Florida at noon EST on ESPN

Maryland at Indiana at noon EST on ESPN2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State at noon EST on Fox

Penn State at Michigan at noon EST on ABC

Coastal Carolina at Texas State at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Auburn at Alabama at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS

Pittsburgh at Clemson at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Northwestern at Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Colorado at USC at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Rutgers at Purdue at 4 p.m. EST on FS1

LSU at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN

Kansas State at Baylor at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Georgia at South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. EST on SEC Network

Arizona at UCLA at 8 p.m. EST on Fox

College basketball

Coppin State at Duke at 2 p.m. EST on ACC Network Alternate

Notre Dame at Michigan State at 8 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Boxing

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter at 9 p.m. EST on pay-per-view

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan after first bout on pay-per-view

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson after second bout on pay-per-view

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. after third bout on pay-per-view

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo at 10 p.m. EST

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato after first fight

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter after second fight

Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark after third fight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis after fourth fight

Sunday

Soccer

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Osasuna at 8 a.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

Premier League: Southampton vs. Manchester United at 9 a.m. EST on NBCSN

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. EST on NBCSN

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Wolves at 2:15 p.m. EST on NBCSN

MLS Cup Playoffs: Orlando City vs. New England Revolution at 3 p.m. EST on ABC

MLS Cup Playoffs: Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN

NFL

Dolphins at Jets at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Cardinals at Patriots at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Panthers at Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Browns at Jaguars at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Titans at Colts at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Giants at Bengals at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Chargers at Bills at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Ravens at Steelers at 1:15 p.m. EST on NBC

49ers at Rams at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox

Saints at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox

Chiefs at Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Bears at Packers at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

College basketball

Richmond at Kentucky at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN

UMass Lowell at Ohio State at 4 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Hofstra at Rutgers at 4 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Houston vs. Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Oakland at Michigan at 6 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

South Florida vs. Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN2