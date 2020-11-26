Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have issued discipline to a coach in connection with the team's recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which has affected players and staff members and resulted in a game postponement.

Baltimore announced the move Wednesday. The decision came amid a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, which has led to several players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Seven Ravens players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list from Monday through Wednesday.

Sources told NFL Network and CBS Sports that a Ravens strength and conditioning coach was punished for not reporting symptoms and not consistently wearing a mask or a tracking device.

"The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens," the team said Wednesday.

The Ravens' scheduled Thanksgiving matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers also was moved to Sunday due to the outbreak.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement Wednesday when they announced the postponement.

The Steelers-Ravens matchup is the 13th NFL game this season to be postponed or moved due to COVID-19-related issues. It was the first game to be postponed since Week 5.

The Steelers host the Ravens at 1:15 p.m. EST on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.