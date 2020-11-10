Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Tuesday was among four Pittsburgh Steelers players added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers also added offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams to the list. Each player will be isolated for five days and will not be allowed to attend meetings or practice in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Steelers also placed tight end Vance McDonald on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the four players were found as "high risk" close contacts with McDonald on Sunday.

The players added to the list will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to be eligible to play when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger and the three other Steelers players deemed as close contacts to McDonald can return to the team facility Saturday if they continue to test negative and don't exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

The Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys on Monday canceled their Wednesday practice session after McDonald's positive test.

"We've been instructed to put in some additional protocols," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday. "That's really the mode we're operating in. We're going into virtual meetings as we go through the process."

Last week, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford also was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list before he was activated, traveled for and played in the team's Week 9 game on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Cleveland Browns also placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after he was deemed to be in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayfield could return to the team as early as Wednesday if he continues to test negative for COVID-19.

The Browns had a Week 9 bye, but host the Houston Texans on Sunday in Cleveland.