Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots rallied from two 10-point deficits in the second half and beat the New York Jets on a field goal as time expired on Monday Night Football.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards, but did not throw a touchdown or an interception in the 30-27 win on Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. He also had two rushing scores in the victory.

"I'm relieved of not having the feeling of losing," Newton told reporters. "There are a lot of people in that locker room that deserve more than we have been showing. A lot of our fans have been let down by my lackluster performances.

"This a win we will build off of."

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had 12 catches for a career-high 169 yards. Jets quarterback Joe Flacco completed 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The Jets ended a 12-play opening drive with a Sergio Castillo field goal to take a 3-0 lead 6:27 into the game. Newton then ran for a five-yard, rushing touchdown on the Patriots next drive. Flacco answered with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman about four minutes into the second quarter to give the Jets a 10-7 lead.

Castillo then made another field goal to push the Jets lead to six points before Nick Folk split the uprights for the Patriots from 45 yards out.

Flacco then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder just before halftime to give the Jets a 20-10 lead at the break.

Newton started the second half by leading a 13-play, 78-yard touchdown drive for New England. Patriots running back Rex Burkhead ended the drive with a one-yard rushing score.

Flacco answered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive on the next possession. He ended that drive with his second touchdown toss to Perriman, which pushed the Jets lead to 27-17.

The Patriots then began their final rally.

Folk ended a 17-play, 67-yard drive with a 29-yard field goal to cut the Jets lead to 27-20 with 6:07 remaining. Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson then intercepted Flacco on the first play of the next drive.

Newton responded with a one-yard rushing touchdown to tie the score with two minutes remaining.

The Jets went three-and-out on their next possession and punted the ball to the Patriots with just 55 seconds left in the game. The Patriots then marched the ball from their own 22-yard line to the Jets 33-yard line to set up Folk's final attempt.

The veteran kicker booted the football right down the middle for the 51-yard, game-winning kick.

"It was one of those games where you could tell the offenses were grinding it out," Flacco said. "It is definitely disappointing. Guys emotions are running high. There are a lot of emotions in the locker room.

"Guys are fighting really hard to go out there and get wins. We want to do it for each other and we just haven't been able to do it."

The Patriots (3-5) host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Jets (0-9) have a Week 10 bye before they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. EST on Nov. 22 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.