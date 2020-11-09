Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons waived former first-round draft pick Takk McKinley on Monday, just days after the disgruntled defensive end called out the team for failing to trade him.

Last week, McKinley wrote on Twitter that Atlanta turned down fifth- and sixth-round draft pick offers from multiple teams despite his desire to be traded. The fourth-year pass rusher also said he requested a trade last year, but the Falcons turned down a second-round selection for him at the time.

Advertisement

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said last week that McKinley would be "held accountable" for his decision to reveal the details of those possible trades on social media, along with past misconduct.

"Takk will definitely be held accountable for his actions and everything that goes with it," Morris said. "That's with him missing [Wednesday] and all of the things he's missed in the past. You definitely have to go through all the issues and go through all the stuff you have to deal with."

McKinley is now free to choose where he goes, if he clears waivers.

Earlier this year, the Falcons declined to pick up McKinley's fifth-year option, which carried a $10.3 million price tag.

McKinley was sidelined for the past two games because of a groin injury and illness. According to the team, he has been dealing with the groin issue since Week 2.

RELATED Seattle Seahawks sign head coach Pete Carroll to contract extension

McKinley has played only 81 snaps and has just one sack in four games this season. He has recorded 17.5 career sacks since entering the NFL in 2017 as the No. 26 overall pick.

This week in the National Football League The New Orleans Saints' Jared Cook grabs a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead during the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla, on Sunday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo The Saints' Taysom Hill runs for a first down against the during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo Saints running back Alvin Kamara scoots beneath the Buccaneers' Kevin Minter (51) for a touchdown during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo The Saints' Marcus Williams intercepts a pass intended for the Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (81) during the first half. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo License Photo Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce drives upfield in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday . Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pushes off Panthers free safety Tre Boston in the third quarter. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates his team defeating the Panthers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo Chiefs fans take part in tailgating activities before the game against the Carolina Panthers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo