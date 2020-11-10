Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Week 10 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and you should start the week with waiver claims on several players to help you win your matchup and work toward a playoff spot.

Four more teams on are a bye in Week 10, which likely impacts your roster and/or your opponent's roster. Make sure you have players with good matchups in your lineup.

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki are among my top waiver wire priorities for Week 10.

You also should target some backup running backs who have a shot to help you out down the road and check your league's free agent list for good players who might have been dropped due to Week 9 byes.

New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

I have added more of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 9:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Tua Tagovailoa; RB | Duke Johnson, Mike Davis; WR | Curtis Samuel, Richie James; TE | Mike Gesicki; D/ST | Philadelphia Eagles; K | Kai Forbath

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Kirk Cousins; RB | J.D. McKissic, Jordan Howard; WR | Christian Kirk; TE | Jordan Reed; D/ST | Detroit Lions

TOP DROPS

QB | Teddy Bridgewater; RB | JaMycal Hasty, Mark Ingram; WR | Darius Slayton, Greg Ward; TE | Richard Rodgers

QUARTERBACK

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a great option to pluck off your league's waive wire if you need some help at the position due to a bye or a bad matchup for your starter.

Tagovailoa had a slow start with just 93 yards and a touchdown pass in Week 8 before he passed for 238 yards and two scores in Week 9. He also provided some value on the ground, with 35 rushing yards in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

I expect his workload to increase over the next few weeks and he should be an adequate bye week fill in when he has a good matchup. Snag him now before he has a breakout game.

RUNNING BACK

Houston Texans starting running back David Johnson sustained a concussion in Week 9 and could be in doubt for a Week 10 start. That means Duke Johnson should be added in all leagues.

The latter Johnson had 73 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 20 touches in Week 9. I expect him to post close to 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 10 if David Johnson is ruled out. Duke Johnson could provide low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 value as Houston's lead back.

WIDE RECEIVER

I'm not a big fan of chasing points from the previous week when I consider waiver wire additions, but Richie James showed a lot of potential in Week 9 and is worth a claim.

I think the San Francisco 49ers receiver can follow his nine-catch, 184-yard performance with another steady showing in Week 10, when the 49ers face the New Orleans Saints.

Look for at least 10 targets from James on Sunday in New Orleans. He is a great bye week fill in or streamer for Week 10.

TIGHT END

The Miami Dolphins are on a roll mostly because of their defense, but the offense is trending up. I expect tight end Mike Gesicki to see an increased workload down the stretch.

He is a must add in leagues that require starting tight ends, but can be started as a bye week fill in if you are in a league that has a WR/TE flex spot.

Gesicki leads the Dolphins in red zone targets and should be one of Tua Tagovailoa's most-trusted options down the stretch when Miami nears the end zone.