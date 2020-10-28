Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Jimmy Orr, a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts after starring at the University of Georgia, has died at age 85.

Orr died Tuesday at his home in Brunswick, Ga., officials from the University of Georgia announced Wednesday. A cause of death wasn't disclosed.

Jim Irsay, who is the current owner of the Indianapolis Colts, paid his respects to Orr with a post on social media Wednesday.

"Rest in peace to another NFL legend, Jimmy Orr," Irsay wrote on Twitter. "Jimmy led the NFL in yards per reception three times during his 13 years in the league, and 'Orr's Corner' in the south end zone at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium was sacred ground. Our condolences to Jimmy's family."

"Rest in peace to another NFL legend, Jimmy Orr," Irsay wrote on Twitter. "Jimmy led the NFL in yards per reception three times during his 13 years in the league, and 'Orr's Corner' in the south end zone at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium was sacred ground. Our condolences to Jimmy's family."

In 13 NFL seasons, Orr caught 400 passes for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns across 149 games. He averaged 19.8 yards per catch and led the league in yards per catch three times.

Orr was selected in the 25th round of the 1957 draft and made his pro debut with the Steelers in 1958. In that season, he recorded 33 receptions for 910 yards and seven touchdowns and was chosen as UPI's NFL Rookie of the Year. His 910 yards stood as a franchise rookie record until 2017, when it was broken by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

After playing with Pittsburgh from 1958-60, Orr teamed up with Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas in Baltimore. The duo won a pair of championships, including Super Bowl V during the 1970-71 season.

Orr was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1959 with the Steelers, and in 1965 with Baltimore after catching 45 passes for 847 yards and 10 scores. His best season came in 1962, when he notched 55 catches for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns.

At Georgia, Orr led the Southeastern Conference in receiving twice. He caught 24 passes for 443 yards in 1955 and 16 passes for 237 yards in 1957. He also served as the punter for the Bulldogs.