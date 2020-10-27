Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Bryant, who has been out of the league for the past two years, appeared to acknowledge the deal with a post on social media Tuesday.

"My emotions [are] running high right now," Bryant wrote on Twitter. "I'm thankful. I can't stop crying."

Bryant, 31, hasn't played in an NFL game since December 2017. He signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018, but he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during his first practice with the team. He has been out of the league since.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Bryant in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He spent his first eight seasons with the Cowboys before the team released him in April 2018.

Welcome to Baltimore, @DezBryant ️️ We have signed WR @DezBryant to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/DsANLujwWe— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 27, 2020

In 113 career games, Bryant has recorded 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. According to ESPN, he is attempting to become the second Pro Bowl wideout to miss two full seasons and then return to the league since the 1970 merger. Former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon was the first player to do so.

To make room for Bryant, the Ravens waived defensive back Marcus Gilchrist from the practice squad.