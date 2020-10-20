Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been removed from the commissioner's exempt list and will be available to play Sunday against the Washington Football Team.
The Cowboys announced Tuesday that Gregory was moved to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup. As part of his conditional reinstatement to the league, he has been able to take part in meetings and workouts over the past two weeks.
Gregory, who had been on the commissioner's exempt list since being reinstated by the NFL last month, hasn't played in a game since the Cowboys' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 divisional round because of an indefinite suspension.
A number of violations of the league's substance abuse policy led to multiple suspensions for Gregory, who has appeared in only 28 of a possible 86 career games. After his reinstatement, the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension through 2021.
In 28 career games with Dallas, Gregory -- a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska -- has recorded 41 total tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His best season came in 2018, when he notched 25 tackles and six sacks over 14 regular-season contests.
Also Tuesday, the Cowboys waived defensive back Saivion Smith. Wide receiver Ventell Bryant, who had been battling a knee injury, was waived off injured reserve.
