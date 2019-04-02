April 2 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys have extended the contract of suspended defensive end Randy Gregory.Sources told NFL Network that the NFC East franchise extended the pass rusher through the 2020 season. The Cowboys completed the deal Saturday, a day after trading for Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn. That adds one year for $735,000 to Gregory's contract and converts $310,000 of his existing 2019 salary into a signing bonus.
Gregory was entering the final year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of just over $955,000.
The second round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft played in 12 games during his rookie campaign and in two games during his 2016 season. Gregory was suspended twice for 14 games in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was suspended for a full year in 2017 for a third violation of the policy.
Gregory was suspended indefinitely for a fourth violation of the policy in February. He has been suspended for 30 games, while appearing in 28 contests during his NFL tenure.
Gregory, 26, had 25 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 14 games in 2018.
Dallas has its first day of its voluntary off-season workout program on April 15. Cowboys OTAs begin May 21, with mandatory minicamp set for June 11 to 13.