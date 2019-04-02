Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (R) hasn't been able to stay on the field during his NFL career due to multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys have extended the contract of suspended defensive end Randy Gregory.

Gregory was entering the final year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of just over $955,000.

The second round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft played in 12 games during his rookie campaign and in two games during his 2016 season. Gregory was suspended twice for 14 games in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was suspended for a full year in 2017 for a third violation of the policy.

Gregory was suspended indefinitely for a fourth violation of the policy in February. He has been suspended for 30 games, while appearing in 28 contests during his NFL tenure.

Gregory, 26, had 25 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 14 games in 2018.

Dallas has its first day of its voluntary off-season workout program on April 15. Cowboys OTAs begin May 21, with mandatory minicamp set for June 11 to 13.