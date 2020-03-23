Randy Gregory (R) had a career-high six sacks in 14 games in 2018 for the Dallas Cowboys. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is working on a return to the NFL.

Sources told the Dallas Morning News Sunday that Gregory will soon petition for reinstatement. A source told ESPN hours later that Gregory officially filed for reinstatement into the league. Gregory wrote on his Instagram story in February that he was in the reinstatement process.

Gregory, 27, last appeared in the NFL in 2018 when he had 25 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 14 games for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end had a 10-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy in 2016. He was suspended for the entire 2017 season and his entire 2019 campaign for violations of the same policy. Gregory has received four suspensions for failed or missed drug tests. He has acknowledged having issues with anxiety and marijuana use.

The NFL has 60 days to make a decision on Gregory's status for the 2020 season. The new collective bargaining agreement states that players can no longer be suspended for a positive test for marijuana, but can be fined. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell still needs to approve Gregory's reinstatement because he was disciplined under the rules of the past labor agreement.

Gregory entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has 45 total tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 28 career games during his three active NFL seasons. Gregory played a career-high 457 defensive snaps, and 496 snaps overall, during his 2018 campaign.