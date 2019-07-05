Suspended Dallas Cowboys DL Randy Gregory to file for reinstatement

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Randy Gregory (94) was suspended Feb. 26, marking his fourth suspension since entering the NFL. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Embattled Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Randy Gregory will petition the NFL for reinstatement following his latest suspension.

League sources told the NFL Network and the Dallas Morning News on Friday that Gregory will file for reinstatement within the next 10 days.

Gregory, who is suspended indefinitely, hopes to be cleared to participate in training camp. According to the Dallas Morning News, Gregory hasn't failed or missed a test during his current ban.

The NFL suspended Gregory on Feb. 26 for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement. It was the fourth suspension for the 26-year-old defensive end under the league's substance abuse policy.

The Cowboys organization has supported Gregory since his recent suspension. Despite his uncertain status, Dallas extended the defender's contract through the 2020 season.

The Cowboys selected Gregory in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He has only played in 28 games (one start) in his pro career, missing all of the 2017 campaign due to his third suspension.

Gregory had 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in a career-high 14 games last season. He has 45 tackles and seven sacks in his NFL career.

The Cowboys leave July 25 for training camp in Oxnard, Calif.