Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he is "doing well" and looks forward to watching games from a new perspective after he sustained a season-ending ankle injury Sunday.

"I can't thank you enough for your love, your support and your prayers over the last few days," Prescott said Thursday on Instagram. "They've been more than overwhelming."

"Just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference. I'm in great spirits."

Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants. He had surgery after the game and was released from the hospital on Monday. Prescott said he was going to see his doctor Thursday for the first time since his surgery.

"I'm just ready to start this road to come back," Prescott said. "I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I'm excited to move forward and write it.

"I'm looking forward to this football season, seeing the game from a different perspective and supporting my teammates and those around the league that need it."

Prescott is not under contract beyond this season, but Cowboys front office executives have hinted that they plan to retain the quarterback through at least the 2021 season. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that Prescott is the team's "future."

Team owner Jerry Jones also said this week that the team has no doubt Prescott will "return to the position of leadership and purpose" he brings to the Cowboys.

Prescott also visited the Star -- the team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas -- on Thursday to support his teammates.

"He's in the building and you just see the reaction everybody has that he's here," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters during the visit. "I just think that speaks volumes about him as a man and just the electricity that he brings to our football team."

Prescott is expected to return to the practice field by late April or early May.

The Cowboys will start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 6 when they host the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Monday Night Football in Arlington, Texas.