Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys believe Dak Prescott will continue in his role as the team's quarterback beyond the 2020 campaign, despite his recent season-ending injury and lack of a contract beyond this season.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the NFC East franchise's plans for Prescott haven't changed since the injury.
"He's our future," Jones said. "He's special. If anyone can overcome anything, it would be Dak. This is something that our doctors feel good that he'll overcome and come back better than ever."
Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during the Cowboys win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. He also had surgery on Sunday and is expected to recover in four to six months.
The Cowboys quarterback was off to a career-best campaign in 2020. Prescott leads the NFL with 151 completions, 222 attempts and 1,856 passing yards
The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year failed to agree to a contract extension with the Cowboys last off-season. He has a $31.4 million salary this season on the franchise tag.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also hinted that Prescott will return to the team in a statement he released on Sunday.
"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support," Jerry Jones said. "And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."
Prescott, 27, has a 42-27 record as a starter since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He completed 65.1% of his throws for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 starts last season. Prescott has started all 69 games since he was drafted before he sustained his ankle injury.
"He's in very good spirits," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Prescott on Monday. "I know he's excited to get home and start the journey back, as you would expect from Dak, but he's doing OK."
Stephen Jones called Prescott the team's "heartbeat."
"He should be able to do everything you need to do to rehab and come back ready to go," Jones said. "It's just a very difficult setback for him and for us. It's something that we feel great about him totally overcoming and be ready to go next year."
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will fill in as the Cowboys starter for the rest of the season. The Cowboys are also expected to sign Garrett Gilbert. Ben DiNucci is also on the Cowboys depth chart as a backup quarterback.
The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Arlington.
This week in the National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert (L) scrambles away from New Orleans Saints' Sheldon Rankins in New Orleans, where the Saints rallied for their 30-27 victory
in Monday Night Football. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara carries the ball against the Chargers. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Emmanuel Sanders (C) splits two Chargers defenders. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints take the field before the game. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen (L) runs for a touchdown after a fumble recovery from the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore won 27-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (R) scrambles away from the Bengals' William Jackson III. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Mark Andrews (top) is upended by the Bengals' Jessie Bates III after a 9-yard catch for a first down. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (L) fumbles to the Ravens' Patrick Queen. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Rams' Gerald Everett (R) is tacked by Washington's Jon Bostic in Landover, Md., on Sunday. The Rams beat Washington
30-10. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Alex Smith passes against the Rams. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Jared Goff (C) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown against Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Rams' Darrell Henderson scores an 11-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) runs from Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib in Kansas City on Sunday. The Raiders won 40-24. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Raiders' Derek Carr throws a pass against the Chiefs. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Mahomes throws a touchdown pass. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Fans take in a flyover before the Chiefs take on the Raiders. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel (L) turns defender as the Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard tries to intercept a pass in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the 49ers
43-17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes to escape a sack by Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a pass against the 49ers. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
There 49ers' Jermaine Kelly (L) interferes on a pass to the Dolphins' Preston Williams. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' mascot Sourdough Sam walks through cutouts of fans before the game. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo