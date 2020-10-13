Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys believe Dak Prescott will continue in his role as the team's quarterback beyond the 2020 campaign, despite his recent season-ending injury and lack of a contract beyond this season.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the NFC East franchise's plans for Prescott haven't changed since the injury.

Advertisement

"He's our future," Jones said. "He's special. If anyone can overcome anything, it would be Dak. This is something that our doctors feel good that he'll overcome and come back better than ever."

Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during the Cowboys win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. He also had surgery on Sunday and is expected to recover in four to six months.

RELATED Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on broken ankle

The Cowboys quarterback was off to a career-best campaign in 2020. Prescott leads the NFL with 151 completions, 222 attempts and 1,856 passing yards

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year failed to agree to a contract extension with the Cowboys last off-season. He has a $31.4 million salary this season on the franchise tag.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also hinted that Prescott will return to the team in a statement he released on Sunday.

RELATED Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers gruesome ankle injury

"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support," Jerry Jones said. "And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

Prescott, 27, has a 42-27 record as a starter since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He completed 65.1% of his throws for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 starts last season. Prescott has started all 69 games since he was drafted before he sustained his ankle injury.

"He's in very good spirits," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Prescott on Monday. "I know he's excited to get home and start the journey back, as you would expect from Dak, but he's doing OK."

RELATED Dallas Cowboys lose 3 starters in narrow loss to LA Rams

Stephen Jones called Prescott the team's "heartbeat."

"He should be able to do everything you need to do to rehab and come back ready to go," Jones said. "It's just a very difficult setback for him and for us. It's something that we feel great about him totally overcoming and be ready to go next year."

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will fill in as the Cowboys starter for the rest of the season. The Cowboys are also expected to sign Garrett Gilbert. Ben DiNucci is also on the Cowboys depth chart as a backup quarterback.

The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Arlington.